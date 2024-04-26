New Irish exhibition highlighting contemporary LGBTQ+ experiences seeks submissions

Gay Health Network is issuing an open call for LGBTQ+ artists to join their Out of the Strong Came Forth Sweetness art exhibition.

This open call is a chance for artists to showcase any work that embodies contemporary LGBTQ+ experiences and overcoming challenges and stigmas related to HIV.

Curated by Brian Teeling, an Irish multi-disciplinary artist living and working in Dublin, the exhibition will take place in autumn and winter 2024. In addition to submissions, the exhibition will feature historical artworks to build a dialogue between past and present LGBTQ+ struggles and triumphs.

The call for submissions is dedicated to inclusivity. Artists of all backgrounds are welcome to apply, and the exhibition is particularly seeking submissions from underrepresented LGBTQ+ artists including people with Asian, Black, Traveller or minority ethnic heritage, asylum seekers, refugees, working-class people, and disabled artists.

The exhibition is in memory of Oliver Stanley, a vibrant member of the Dublin LGBTQ+ community who died from AIDS-related complications in April 1995. Oliver is featured on the club Shaft flyer, photographed by Conor Horgan.

Horgan described Oliver as “a vibrant, waspishly funny and deeply kind man, who made a real difference to many people’s lives in the gay community and beyond. Remembered with love by those that knew him.”

As a leading force in advocating for sexual health, HIV prevention, and inclusive sexual health education in Ireland, Gay Health Network hopes this exhibition will celebrate art’s role in shaking stigma, fostering inclusivity, and sparking crucial conversations about sexual health and education.

Artists should submit complete pre-existing artworks of any art form. To apply, artists should send the following:

Artist CV (including contact information, website, and social media links)

A short bio (100 words maximum)

Short artist statement (100 words maximum)

Details of up to 5 artworks (including title, year, medium, and dimensions)

1-3 images of each artwork

Details of any technical requirements for presentation

All applicants should send a single PDF document with these details to: [email protected]

Applications are due by 5pm on Thursday, May 9, 2024, and all artists who are selected to exhibit will be notified by May 17.

Complete application details are available here.