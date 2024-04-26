Heartstopper gets Irish translation as new cast members announced for Netflix series

Good news for Irish Heartstopper fans: Alice Oseman’s beloved graphic novel goes as Gaeilge! On top of that, new characters and cast members have just been introduced for the long-awaited third season coming this fall.

Yesterday, April 25, a glimpse of the Irish translation of the first book from the bestselling series Heartstopper was revealed on Instagram. The cover reads “Beirt Bhuachaillì. Splanc an Ghrá” (Two Boys. Flash of Love), and shows an adorable drawing of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, the main characters we got to know thanks to Oseman. The story of love, friendship, and teenage life in general, will soon be available in Irish. It will hit the shelves in June 2024 and is already available to pre-order now.

And that’s only the first piece of amazing news for Heartstopper fans today! As Season 3 is set to be released in the fall, three new characters were revealed with their respective cast members.

In the last weeks, rumours were sparking that Jonathan Bailey might be joining the new season, and to our delight, he is! The Fellow Travelers and Bridgerton star will take the role of Maddox, an “Instagram-famous classicist”, who happens to be Charlie’s celebrity crush. To pass the time while we wait for October, Netflix shared a snippet of Bailey’s new character.

Alongside him, Hailey Atwell the British-American “queen of period drama”, will take the role of Nick Nelson’s Aunt Diane, who brings him “on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship”.

Last but not least, English actor Eddie Marsan, best known from Amy Winehouse’s biopic Back to Black, will portray Geoff, Charlie’s “wise and straight-talking therapist”.

In the press release, Alice Oseman, creator and writer of Heartstopper, shared her thrill over the news: “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family,” she said.

“It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

Coming out in October, the third season of the beloved series is approaching fast. Netflix teased some of the future paths for our favourite characters, saying they start “to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges”.

The last season ended on a cliffhanger, with Charlie (Joe Locke) about to send Nick (Kit Connor) a text saying, “I love you”. According to the producers, the new season will start from that moment, plus Nick will have something important to tell his boyfriend.

Some other details were released in the synopsis, which reads: “As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

For now, the plot details of the upcoming season of Heartstopper remain quite vague, amplifying the excitement for what’s to come. No precise date in October has been disclosed yet, but thankfully, the Irish translation of the first book and the announcement video will keep us company in the meantime.