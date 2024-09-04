New queer club night TABÚ debuts in Galway

A new club night celebrating queer culture, titled TABÚ, is set to debut in Galway this Friday, September 6. The event, organised by The Gore-Booth Project, promises to be an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone. Taking place at the recently reopened Cuba nightclub in the city centre, TABÚ aims to create a safe and vibrant environment for all attendees.

The Gore-Booth Project has received funding from Galway City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, highlighting the city’s commitment to fostering a diverse and thriving night-time economy. According to This is Galway, the group draws inspiration from the legacy of Eva Gore-Booth, a historical figure renowned for her dedication to social justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

The Gore-Booth Project is committed to fostering a safer and more inclusive nightlife for Galway’s LGBTQ+ community. With TABÚ, its mission is to celebrate queer culture and promote “solidarity and social justice while also being able to throw a great party!”

The lineup for TABÚ’s inaugural event includes well-known names in the Irish queer nightlife scene. Dublin’s JWY, the creator of Foxgluv Club, will take to the decks alongside Galway-based Kelsey, who is set to go B2B with Ciara May, known for their eclectic mixes ranging from Baile Funk to Jersey Club. The night will also feature performances from Galway drag artists Annie Naggins, Blondie Boots and Leigh, alongside Dublin’s Foxxx, ensuring a diverse and entertaining experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TABÚ Queer Club Night (@tabu.queer.club)

TABÚ’s launch comes on the heels of the closure of Bar Nova, a beloved queer bar in Galway. Bar Nova, which opened in 2018, recently announced its permanent closure, thanking its patrons for their support in making the venue a success. The loss of the venue, known as a safe space for the queer community, underscores the importance of new initiatives like TABÚ in maintaining inclusive spaces within Galway’s nightlife scene.