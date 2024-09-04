Pillow Queens to headline West of Ireland's longest-running music and arts festival

Pillow Queens have been announced as the headliners for the West of Ireland’s longest-running music and arts festival, Westival, on Friday, October 25.

Westival is a cultural cornerstone for the region, returning to Westport for its 49th event from October 23 to 28, 2024. And with Ireland’s favourite queer indie rock band as their headline act, this year’s event promises to be exceptional.

The four-piece group featuring Pamela Connolly (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Sarah Corcoran (vocals, guitar, bass), Cathy McGuinness (vocals, lead guitar) and Rachel Lyons (vocals, drums) will perform songs from their third studio album, Name Your Sorrow, which was released earlier this year and takes listeners on a journey through the agonising stages of grief and heartbreak.

Westival announced its diverse programme of events on the evening of Wednesday, September 4. The lineup includes a range of music, theatre, visual art, film, literature, and workshops.

In addition to Pillow Queens, festival highlights include performances from John Spillane, Sunday’s Child Theatre, Maxine Peake, Alan Friel, Achill Sound, Custom House Gallery, Easkey Britton, Clew Bay Folk Club, and Westport Jazz.

Speaking about the festival launch, Westival Director Sarah Byrne said: “Coming into my third year with the festival, I am immensely proud as we present this year’s programme. As we look towards Westival’s 50-year celebration in 2025, we will begin the next chapter of the festival with a clear and bold direction that celebrates the vibrant, unexpected, and intimate culture of the region.”

Chair of the Westival board Eugene Dowd added: “We’re back and better than ever with the 49th year of WESTIVAL – Westport Music & Arts Festival. We cannot wait to present our diverse festival programme to the regional community. It has been a privilege and a joy working with the local community to make this festival come to life, and we hope that you will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The festival has been “a labour of love” showcasing all of the contemporary creative culture identity unique to western Ireland. The team invites everyone to join them this October, and ticketed events can be booked online now at www.westival.ie.

Pillow Queens will be performing at the West of Ireland festival in Castle Late Night Venue at 10pm on Friday, October 25. As the band returns from the US leg of their international tour, they’re not slowing down. Ireland’s cold months will be filled with their electric energy as they perform on nine stages across the country all winter long. Tickets for their national tour are available from venue box offices, Ticketmaster, and singularartists.ie.