Daniel Craig's Queer has "the most explicit gay sex scenes" of mainstream cinema

The upcoming film Queer, directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, has made waves following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, September 3. The film, which stars Daniel Craig in a role far removed from his iconic portrayal of James Bond, has already garnered significant attention, particularly for its explicit and emotionally charged queer sex scenes.

In Queer, Craig plays Lee, who drifts through the bars of Mexico City in a desperate search for meaning. Lee’s journey of self-discovery takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Allerton, a former Navy serviceman portrayed by Drew Starkey, known for his role in Outer Banks. The intense and obsessive relationship that develops between the two men forms the emotional core of the film, exploring themes of desire, identity, and alienation.

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey star in the first clip from Luca Guadagnino’s #Queer. pic.twitter.com/qblkht48qX — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 3, 2024

Critics have been quick to praise Guadagnino’s bold direction and the film’s raw portrayal of queer intimacy. Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire described the film’s two central sex scenes as “feverishly charged” and “the most explicit gay sex scenes I can remember in any mainstream movie.” Fionnuala Hannigan of Screen Daily echoed this sentiment, stating, “It is, indeed, queer.”

Guadagnino himself commented on the emotional depth of Craig’s performance, emphasising that the actor’s vulnerability is what truly resonates with audiences. “I think Daniel has been so beautifully naked in terms of the soul in this movie that this is going to be the thing that people will connect with, no matter how naked he is on the screen,” the director said.

Craig also spoke about the process of preparing for such intimate queer sex scenes, revealing that he and Starkey took movement and dance classes together to build a sense of trust and connection. “We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could. Drew is a wonderful, fantastic, beautiful actor to work with, and we kind of had a laugh. We tried to make it fun,” Craig explained.

Queer is one of 21 films competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival, which will be awarded on Saturday. As anticipation builds, Queer promises to be one of the most talked-about films of the year, offering a powerful exploration of queer identity and desire.