14 new queer music releases to add to your winter playlist

With winter going by in a blur, it’s about time we rounded up some of our favourite recent music releases courtesy of queer artists in Ireland and beyond. Whether you’re searching for some festive songs to round out December or simply want fresh new tracks to add some heat to these cold days, this list has got you covered!

Lúnasa – SAOR EP

Emerging Dublin-based queer DJ Lúnasa dropped her debut self-release SAOR EP earlier this year. The two-track project combines the bleeding ends of multiple uplifting and introspective club-focused sounds to strive towards synergistic body music. All profits from SAOR EP are going to Trans Harm Reduction, and the digital album can be purchased on SoundCloud or Bandcamp.

DYVR – ‘Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime’

Queer electronic artist DYVR is back with a beautiful cover of ‘Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime’ by The Korgis. The message of the song has been reimagined through an LGBTQ+ lens, interpreting the lyrics as a cathartic declaration of acceptance for the queer and trans community. The release is part of a fundraising campaign for Rainbow Migration, a charity assisting LGBTQ+ asylum seekers in the UK who are fleeing persecution.

Kanye The LoveChild – ‘We Outside’

‘We Outside’, the first single from singer, rapper and songwriter Kanye The LoveChild is out now! The upbeat jingle brings the heat to keep us warm throughout winter, with the feel-good track aiming to spread joy and positivity.

Elaine Mai feat. soft centre – ‘The Moment’

Queer electronic artist and producer Elaine Mai returns with her latest single, ‘The Moment’, featuring hypnotic topliner soft centre. The track is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and represents the emotional tug-of-war that can happen when past and present moments collide.

Paul Quin feat. Colm Key – ‘Die a Little’

Irish favourite and well-known community member Paul Quin has recently dropped the music video for his new single, ‘Die a Little‘ featuring Colm Key. The song once again showcases Quin’s fantastic vocals and adds to his repertoire of stunning synth-pop hits.

Martina and the Moons – ‘Emigrate’

Up-and-coming band Martina and the Moons have released their debut single ‘Emerge’, an energetic and colourful song about unreciprocated love. With the track, the all-female queer group from Dublin combines sounds inspired by ’90s rock and Britpop with honest lyricism reminiscent of singer-songwriters from the ’60s and ’70s.

Ylroy – Three Flowers For My Beloved

In October, Irish-Filipino artist Ylroy released their debut EP, Three Flowers For My Beloved, and it’s the perfect addition to your queer winter music playlist. The four-track project is a reflection of the human experience, creatively weaving together themes of love, loss, queerness and identity.

Davie Furey – ‘The Rose of Bohermeen’

For those looking for something more festive, Davie Furey has a seasonal offering for your playlist! ‘The Rose of Bohermeen’ is a love song, with its starting point a girl in a midnight choir “that Christmas long ago”.

Ariana Grindr – Queen of Christmas

Speaking of festive treats, this list would not be complete without Ariana Grindr’s Christmas album. Queen of Christmas features six original songs, including one written by Trixie Mattel, and in order to promote the project, the drag artist even shot a seasonal comedy slasher short film in Pantibar called I Know Who You Did Last Christmas 2: The Shequel.

Dame Stuff – Swing For Christmas

And if you really can’t get enough of the Christmas spirit, why not also check out the festive release from Irish comedian, drag queen and entertainer Dame Stuffy? Swing For Christmas features classics like ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘Santa Clause Is Coming To Town’, ‘It’s A Marshmallow World’, ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ and ‘You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch’.

Molly O’Mahony – ‘Quietly’

Coinciding with the announcement of her new EP Extension, Molly O’Mahony dropped the project’s first track, ‘Quietly’. Written when the artist was 22, the song is about first love and being madly in it.

Zapho – ‘Listen To Me Child’

‘Listen To Me Child’ is the fifth single from talented Dublin singer-songwriter Zapho. The track centres on a young queer artist who undergoes a transformative journey with her understanding of faith and its relationship to her identity. The accompanying music video was shot between New York and Dublin, check it out below!

The Púcas – ‘Christmas in Galway’

Another holiday hit can’t hurt, and this festive single comes from a newly-formed Irish LGBTQ+ duo composed of Fergal O’Hanlon and Adam O’Shea. The song is a heartwarming tribute to Galway and the special memories made there during the Christmas season.

Molly Cantwell and Emma Langford – ‘River (for Joe)’

We conclude our list with this very special track. A cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’, the song was released in memory of beloved friend and journalist Joe Drennan who tragically passed away in October 2023. The single is available to purchase on Bandcamp, with the funds raised generously being donated to GCN.

That rounds up our list of some of the best new queer music this winter. So what are you waiting for? Grab some headphones and get listening!