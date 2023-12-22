Over 240 queer artists sign letter calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Over 240 queer artists have signed an open letter calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. In the digital document, published on Wednesday, December 20, the celebrities also pledge to boycott performing and participating in public events in Israel “until Palestinians are free”.

“We were devastated to witness the loss of innocent Israeli lives on October 7th, and we have been devastated, and called to action, watching Israel carry out its assault on innocent civilians in Gaza every single day since,” the letter reads.

“Israel has killed over 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least 7,700 children, in the past two months alone. The UN reports that almost 2 million Palestinians, 90% of Gaza’s population, have been displaced from their homes. They are living in unsafe shelters without access to food, water, or basic healthcare.

“As winter nights get colder, disease is spreading. Gaza is past the point of collapse – the UN has described its state as ‘apocalyptic.’ We say enough,” it continues.

The letter additionally challenges Israel’s history of ‘pinkwashing’ – using LGBTQ+ voices to distract from “its brutal military occupation” and “cover up decades of right-wing, violent, and racist policies against Palestinians”.

“Now more than ever, we must be clear: queer people are no friends to Israeli apartheid,” the letter states.

“We believe that showing our work in Israel would dishonor the radical histories of queer activism and self-expression, which stand opposed to violent systems like apartheid and military occupation.

“Palestinians remind us that none of us are free until we are all free. That ‘queer liberation is fundamentally tied to the dreams of Palestinian liberation: self-determination, dignity, and the end of all systems of oppression’.

“We will continue to speak out for Palestine, to educate ourselves, and to uplift Palestinian voices,” the statement concludes.

Among the list of queer artists calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza are actors Indya Moore, Angelica Ross and Hari Nef; musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, MUNA and Kehlani; Drag Race winners Willow Pill, Shea Coulée and Sasha Velour; Bottoms and Shiva Baby filmmaker Emma Seligman, and many more.