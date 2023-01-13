The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is running a public consultation to propose new questions for Census 2027. The submission deadline is 12pm on Friday, January 20. This is an opportunity for Irish people to suggest new questions or changes to ones already included in Census 2022.

There are currently no questions on gender identity or sexuality on the questionnaire. The LGBTQ+ community is encouraged to take the CSO’s survey via the online portal. In other cases, submissions are accepted by email to [email protected], or by post to: Consultation 2027, Central Statistics Office, Swords Business Campus Balheary Road, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 D2X4.

According to the CSO website, those choosing to make a recommendation are asked to include the suggested wording. They are also asked to keep phrasing simple and unambiguous, including the detailed reason for each proposal. The reasoning for proposed questions should be mindful of user needs and any population analysis that can be made from the proposed submission. The reasoning should also be written with legal or EU data requirements in mind.

Beyond proposals pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community, submissions can also be made about the following categories:

Housing/Housing characteristics

Population characteristics including migration

Diversity and equality (including citizenship, ethnic group/background, and other languages)

The Irish language

Disability, health, carers

Transport

Education

Economic factors

Between January and April 2023, all submissions will be summarised and presented to a Census Advisory Group for discussion. A report with conclusions from the group’s discussion will be made available in early 2025. The final content of the questionnaire in Census 2027 will be contingent on government approval.

In 2022, anyone who chose not to declare their biological sex was automatically assigned either male or female. However, the CSO maintained that this random allocation would not have a statistical impact. Despite this, the absence of a question regarding gender identity prevented transgender, non-binary or gender-fluid persons from self-identifying. As well as that, anyone with an intersex condition, or indeed the wider LGBTQ+ community was not accurately represented on the 2022 Census.