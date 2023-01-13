Competition: Win tickets to Dublin Pride’s fabulous TradFest concert

As part of TradFest Temple Bar 2023, Dublin Pride is collaborating with Trad Is Amach to present an exciting night of queer music. Taking place on January 26, GCN has a pair of tickets to giveaway to one of our lucky readers!

Kicking off at 8:30pm in the Button Factory, the event will showcase an array of LGBTQ+ and ally artists. Promised to be a lively occasion, audiences are invited to come down, join the session, and celebrate queer trad and folk musicians including Seolta, Amach is Amach, Kit Knight and the Pride Céilí Band.

Seolta is a newly-formed girl group from Dublin and Meath with Ciara-Lee Jenkinson on bodhrán and dance, Claire Sherry on fiddle, banjo and guitar, and traditional and folk signer Caoimhe Hogarty on vocals.

Cormac de Barra, Kieran Munnelly and Aongus Mac Amhlaigh make up the innovative trad group Amach is Amach. Having debuted during a Trad is Amach performance for the Irish Traditional Music Archive in 2021, they are expected to perform with an eclectic combination of instruments, namely flute, cello, harp and vocals.

TradFest audiences will also have the privilege of seeing English folk singer Kit Knight in the Button Factory. Identifying as transmasculine and currently taking testosterone, Kit brings a new voice to folk song, with a wealth of experience passed down from his equally talented family members. The artist from Newcastle Upon Tyne celebrates the songs of their parents in his album From the Knee, some of which he will hopefully perform on the night!

Finally, each year for nearly two decades, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies have participated in an annual céilí or ‘géilí’ at Dublin Pride. For TradFest, the Pride Céilí Band will invite members of its group, past and present, to come together and celebrate the much-loved part of Pride through music and dance.

With such a jam-packed lineup, this is a night not to be missed.

The Dublin Pride concert is just one of many events that can be enjoyed as part of TradFest Temple Bar 2023, running from January 25-29. To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to the Thursday night event, simply answer the question below.

Where is the Dublin Pride trad concert taking place?

The competition closes on January 25. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

