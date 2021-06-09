WATCH: New trailer for All Stars 6 teases 'mother of all twists'

A brand new trailer for RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Season 6 dropped last night (June 8), and many are raving about “the mother of all twists.” Not much is known for now about this twist, but it looks just the same as All Stars 5.

In the trailer, RuPaul says: “This season of All Stars is going to be a game within a game.” After this, Jan says in a confessional that she’s “gagged” by the new game-play revamp.

We can also see the queens going into a room to vote, just as they did on All Stars 5. Then what seems to be a lipsync assassin is ‘ruvealed’ at the end of the runway; again, just like in All Stars 5.

The cast of All Stars 6 was announced on May 26, with many queens returning to the franchise for a third time. The new trailer showed some snippets of drama, with Eureka saying a new rule change will mean the “girls are out for blood” while Jiggly Caliente can be heard saying: “Relationships are going to have to come into play!”

Among these snippets, we also get to see some truly amazing outfits on the main stage, as well as clips from the customary first episode talent show.

New guest judges have also been revealed, with Tina Knowles, Charlie XCX, and Emma Roberts being shown in the trailer. Other celebrity guests known to be making an appearance include; Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Zaldy, and the iconic Miss Piggy.

All Stars 6 debuts on Paramount+ on June 24 with two back-to-back episodes, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday. But no need to worry, the new season will be available on Netflix to Irish audiences. A premiere date for Ireland and the UK has not yet been announced, but if it follows the pattern of All Stars 5, then it’s expected to be released on Netflix the following morning.

Watch the trailer below: