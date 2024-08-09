NHS England publishes plan for gender services based on "deeply flawed" Cass Review

NHS England expects to open six regional gender centres for young people by 2026. The organisation published its two-year action plan on Wednesday, August 7, which also outlines its aim to start a puberty blockers clinical trial and establish a so-called ‘de-transition’ pathway.

Following the closure of the Tavistock Clinic, two new NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Services have already opened in London and Liverpool. The next is due to be operational in Bristol by November 2024, with a centre in the East of England also expected by 2025. Locations for the remaining facilities have not yet been confirmed but the goal is to have one in each region.

NHS England also announced that all new referrals to gender services must be made through mental health or paediatric specialists “to ensure every child or young person has had a thorough assessment of need”.

The plan comes on the back of findings from the controversial Cass Review released earlier this year and described by Trans Healthcare Action as “deeply flawed”. Dr Hillary Cass, an ex-president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, was commissioned by the former Conservative UK government to examine the provision of gender-affirming care in England.

She penned a 400-page report including 32 recommendations, some of which have been heavily criticised by trans activists and healthcare specialists. In particular, Cass’ study led to a temporary block being placed on prescribing puberty blockers to under-18s, a move which sparked outrage among trans activists and healthcare specialists.

While the gender-affirming treatment remains restricted, NHS England is going to conduct a clinical trial examining the impact of puberty suppressing hormones (PSH), which it aims to commence in early 2025. Also based on one of Cass’ recommendations, a so-called ‘de-transition’ pathway will be established, as will a follow-through adult gender service for 17 to 25-year-olds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mermaids (@mermaidsgender)

Mermaids, a UK charity for gender variant and trans young people, issued a brief statement in response to the published plan, saying: “These updates largely outline what we already know about NHS England’s approach. However, we’ll be reviewing them in detail and, alongside sector partners, will provide further information, analysis and resources in due course.”