It's back! GCN's My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz returns

After an incredibly successful night earlier this year, we are gearing up to bring back GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz just in time for the end of summer on September 4. Save the date and gather all your most knowledgeable pals, because this is one not to be missed!

For many years, My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz has been a great way to get together while also raising funds for Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media and registered charity, GCN.

This time, GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz will take over a brand new location: Love Tempo – the stunning pub on Thomas Street, Dublin, born from the incredible partnership between our pals at Mother and The Big Romance. Boasting a menu full of fabulous drinks, there will also be food available on the night for our lovely quiz-goers, courtesy of El Milagro.

But the surprises don’t end there, as the night will be hosted by the most flamboyant drag duo in town, The Misses. The two gorgeous hosts will put your quizzy skills to the test with questions on categories covering music, sports, films & TV, Irish history and much more – all with a rainbow twist!

If you think you’ve got what it takes to win the queerest pub quiz in town, grab your friends, form teams of four and get your hands on some tickets here. And, while we all know that the glory and bragging rights would be more than enough satisfaction for the winners, that’s certainly not all they’re going to get.

Our incredible list of prizes for the quiz includes tickets to Ireland’s prestigious LGBTQ+ awards and queerest night of the year, The GALAS, tickets to see the Pillow Queens on their Irish Tour and much more.

And if, for some reason, you’re not feeling particularly quizzical on the night but would still like a chance to get your hands on some amazing prizes, don’t despair! We’ve planned a gorgeous raffle full of spectacular prizes for our lovely quiz-goers to take home. Check out the full list of quiz and raffle prizes down below to see what’s in store at this special event.

Quiz Prizes include:

– Four tickets to Ireland’s prestigious LGBTQ+ awards and queerest night of the year, The GALAS

– Four tickets to the Pillow Queens’ Irish Tour

– Four club passes with complimentary drinks for a Saturday night of your choice at Mother + Four tickets to see the show Who Robbed Annie Queeries? at the Dublin Fringe Festival on September 12 at 8:45pm

Raffle Prizes include:

– A Middle East Feast Dinner for two at Brother Hubbard North, in Capel Street

– Four hats and four thermal mugs courtesy of BMW

– A Boots hamper worth €250 jam-packed with everything you need to look and feel your best – including No7 skincare, premium beauty products for skincare and makeup and extra surprises from home-grown Irish brands

– A DiFontaine’s voucher for a full pie pizza

– A pair of tickets to see pop sensation NIKI at the 3Olympia Theatre on November 10

– A WAKE t-shirt designed by Niall Sweeny, creator of the award-winning show produced by THISISPOPBABY

– A Sharing Menu for two at Yves, the French dining experience offered by Brother Hubbard Ranelagh

– A pair of tickets to a screening of your choosing at the Irish Film Institute (IFI) – does not apply to festival/season title

– A €100 voucher to use at the Hard Rock Café in Dublin

– Two full boxes of wine courtesy of the Squealing Pig

– An Annual Membership worth €60 to the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLi)

– A pair of tickets to see R&B singer Sinéad Harnett at The Academy on October 19

– A Cheese & Meat Platter for two with desserts and a bottle of Prosecco included at Piglet Wine Bar

– A Family Membership worth €80 to the Royal Hibernian Academy of Arts (RHA)

– A pair of tickets to see Irish band A Lazarus Soul live in Vicar Street on October 26

– A €20 meal voucher to use at Wagamama

– A pair of tickets to see comedian Vittorio Angelone in Vicar Street on November 3

– An Annual Membership worth €100 to the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA)

– A pair of tickets to see musician Bonny Light Horseman live in Vicar Street on November 24

– A fabulous GCN goodie bag including our gorgeous t-shirts, postcards and more

And if all that wasn’t enough, our lovely pals at Love Tempo will offer some extra surprise prizes on the night!

Don’t forget! My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz will take place on September 4, with doors opening at 7pm and the quiz starting at 8pm. Tables of four cost €50 and all proceeds go to supporting your favourite Irish LGBTQ+ media and registered charity, GCN. This event is always a sell-out and tickets are limited, so make sure to book early at this link.