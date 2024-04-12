GCN's My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz makes triumphant return after five year hiatus

After a five-year hiatus, GCN’s much-anticipated ‘My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz’ returned with a bang this Thursday, April 11, and the whole evening was a non-stop party.

The legendary pub quiz is an exciting way to raise essential funds for Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media and registered charity, GCN. Guests began pouring into the venue at Street 66 on Parliament Street, Dublin, and found tables on both levels decorated with an enticing list of raffle prizes.

The Wild Geeze were phenomenal hosts and MCs for the night, and the hilarious duo kept everyone entertained with their delightful banter and witty remarks. They led the crowd through seven rounds of challenging questions diligently curated by team GCN to test the knowledge of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Street 66 staff went out of their way to accommodate such a massive group of quiz enthusiasts, making sure everyone had a table for their team. Friends assembled into groups of four and created some hilarious team names, including “Spotify Strapped” and “Extra, Extra Read all about Clit!” – the favourite of the night.

Section topics ranged from music to film to LGBTQ+ history and queer culture. When The Wild Geeze announced the sports round, a team of gay men were overheard trying to convince a lesbian to help pass on some knowledge, but to no avail.

Questions included “Which Pride flag has a black, grey, white and purple horizontal design?”, “What hashtag was trending when thousands of Irish people living abroad pledged to vote YES for marriage equality?” and “Which country currently holds the record for the world’s largest Pride Parade?”

Teams battled it out to win some incredible prizes, thanks to donations from our generous sponsors, which included weekend tickets to Mother Pride Block Party, tickets to see Troye Sivan live at the 3Arena, NOW TV passes, An Post goodie bags and restaurant vouchers.

There was also a whole host of raffle prizes up for grabs, and attendees couldn’t believe their luck, taking home tattoo vouchers, self-care hampers, comedy and concert tickets, passes to GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival, and more.

After seven exciting rounds, GCN staff diligently tallied the scores and discovered that two teams tied for second place. They each selected a representative to compete for a tiebreaker question to secure the runner-up position. Ultimately, the team Vulvasaur, I Choose You! came second, while Still Got It came third. The teams were awarded epic prizes, and then, we were ready for the big reveal.

The winning team was confirmed as Czech Hunter Schafer, who scored 46 out of a possible 56 points and earned weekend passes to the legendary Mother Pride Block Party in Collin Barracks on June 28-29, not to mention bragging rights for the whole year.

The night was a huge success, raising a whopping €3,600, which will all go towards supporting Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ media and registered charity, GCN. All tables were completely sold out, and we can’t wait to organise the next quiz soon.

A big thank you to everyone who came along – we hope you all had a great time!

Quiz prizes included:

– Four weekend tickets to the Mother Pride Block Party in Collin Barracks on June 28-29

– A pair of tickets to see Troye Sivan live at the 3Arena on June 25 PLUS a pair of tickets to see Dublin Oldschool live at the 3Olympia on September 4-5

– A pair of tickets to see Irish comedian Emma Doran in Vicar Street on May 31 PLUS a pair of tickets to see Irish comedian Neil Delemare in Vicar Street on May 4

– A pair of tickets to see Irish singer Cian Ducrot live in St Annes Park on June 27 PLUS a Piglet voucher for two for a mix board, two desserts, and a bottle of Prosecco

– A pair of tickets to see Dublin artist Somebody’s Child live at the 3Olympia on April 12 PLUS a pair of tickets to see Norwegian artist Dagny live at The Academy on April 12

– Four 2-day tickets to music festival The Road To The Great Escape in Dublin

– Four NOW TV Passes for a year of Movies, Sport, Entertainment and more

– A Boots Hamper filled with €250 worth of beauty must-haves

– A Dylan Bradshaw Salon hamper filled with €350 worth of home, hair and personal care goodies

– Four €50 vouchers to use at Yamamori Restaurant

– One An Post Gift Bag filled with four €50 One4All vouchers, diaries, pens, booklets of Pride postage stamps and other goodies

– Four gorgeous GCN tees from our online store

Raffle prizes included:

– One season ticket to GAZE film festival

– A €300 voucher for a PicoSure facial with Fade Laser

– A €50 voucher for a tattoo at Life’s Too Short

– Six tickets to the opening performances at the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival

– A €120 restaurant voucher to use at Winding Stair, Woollen Mills, Washer woman, The Yarn OR Legal Eagle

– A Cookery Class for one person at the Italian School of Cooking at Pinocchio

– A full Financial Consultation worth €500 with Pension & Financial

– A €50 Candle and Diffuser set from Handmade Soap Co.

– Two cases of Trouble Brewing beers plus their branded t-shirts

– A €20 voucher to use at Cornucopia Restaurant

– Two books from Connolly Books