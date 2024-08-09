Activists rally in Bulgaria to protest LGBTQ+ ‘propaganda’ ban in schools

Activists are rallying in Bulgaria to protest the nation’s recently introduced ban on so-called LGBTQ+ ‘propaganda’ in schools. The demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building in Sofia on Thursday, August 8, where the controversial legal amendment was adopted the day before.

Feminist and LGBTQ+ organisations spearheaded the protest, with attendees waving Pride flags and chanting slogans including “Veto the law”, “Bulgaria is no Russia” and “Silence means death”. Police attended the scene, but no violence was reported.

Speaking at the protest about the new LGBTQ+ propaganda ban in Bulgaria, Ivan Ivanov stated: “This is the first step in making non-traditional sexual orientation a crime. I consider this absolutely unacceptable and out of the spirit of what we strive to be as a country and society.”

The amendment to the nation’s education legislation was proposed by the pro-Russia Vazrazhdane party. It was passed by members of parliament by an overwhelming majority of 159 in favour, 22 against it, and 12 abstentions.

Reminiscent of similar laws introduced in Russia and Hungary, the “promotion, popularisation and support of ideas and opinions related to non-traditional sexual orientation or sexual identification other than biological,” is now prohibited in schools as a result of the vote.

In a separate decision on Wednesday, lawmakers also approved a new definition of “non-traditional sexual orientation” as one that is “different from the generally accepted and established notion in Bulgarian legal tradition of emotional, romantic, sexual or sensual attraction between persons of the opposite sex”.

The move has been criticised by LGBTQ+ and human rights groups worldwide, with Ireland’s National LGBT Federation (NXF) saying: “This cannot stand. There is absolutely no place for Kremlin inspired homophobic ‘propaganda’ laws anywhere in the (European Union).” The organisation additionally urged the EU Commission to act.

Similarly, Denitsa Lyubenova, a lawyer at Bulgaria-based LGBTQ+ organisation Deystvie, said, “such ‘anti-propaganda’ bills put children and youth at risk by contributing to creating a threatening environment”. Lyubenova added that this kind of legislation can subject young people to health-related risks, bullying and harassment, as well as excluding LGBTQ+ people from fully participating in society.