Grey’s Anatomy casts Michael Thomas Grant as new gay hospital chaplain

Following the announcement that fan favourite Jake Borelli will be leaving the show, Grey’s Anatomy has cast bisexual actor Michael Thomas Grant as the new gay character to appear in the upcoming Season 21.

As indicated in ABC’s description of the new character, Grant will play the hospital’s openly gay chaplain, James, whose “warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation”. As for his romantic life, the creators of the show wrote that he “finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith”.

Before joining the show, Michael Thomas Grant rose to fame by playing Leif Donnelly opposite Lauren Graham on the musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. His acting career also involved several theatre productions in Los Angeles and appearances in other TV shows, such as The Rookie: Feds, Roadies, and The Fosters.

Grant will appear in episode two of the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy, just as Jake Borelli’s beloved gay character, Dr Levi Schimtt, wraps up his storyline in preparation for leaving the show.

leif donnelly zoey’s extraordinary playlist zoey’s playlist zep michael thomas grant fc edit fancam pic.twitter.com/RUTTESohol — @thedocsdonna (@leifdonnelly) October 26, 2022

Borelli took to Instagram to announce the end of his character’s story on the medical drama, saying: “Having representation on a major platform like this is so important, and I promise to keep doing my part to tell queer stories—during the remainder of my time on Grey’s and in my next chapter.”

Following the announcement of this departure, fans expressed their gratitude to the actor, who first joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in Season 14.

leif donnelly joan bennett jeif michael thomas grant lauren graham zoey’s extraordinary playlist zep zoey’s playlist pic.twitter.com/PpsDnRw4BE — @thedocsdonna (@leifdonnelly) November 12, 2021

Written and produced by the now-legendary Shonda Rhimes, who has since gone on to create the recent hit Bridgerton, the medical drama has spanned almost 20 years, covering topics like plane crashes, mental health, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The heart-wrenching drama has featured a total of 18 LGBTQ+ queer characters and storylines in its 20 seasons, so fans are excited to see what is in store for Season 21.

Grey’s Anatomy was renewed in April 2024 for its 21st season with 18 episodes released weekly. The new season premiers on ABC and is set to hit Hulu on September 26.