Fans go wild over Jonathan Bailey’s thirsty new charity video

Jonathan Bailey has sent fans wild after starring in a new thirst-fuelled video for charity. The gay actor has been promoting his ‘Drink Your Milk’ t-shirt, created in partnership with fashion brand LOEWE to support The Shameless Fund.

The design is inspired by Bailey’s role in the thrilling and romantic miniseries Fellow Travellers. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, it follows political staffers Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey) whose paths cross at the height of the Lavender Scare of the 1950s. Despite fears of getting caught, the pair engage in a passionate romance spanning the Vietnam War protests of the ’60s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the ‘70s and the AIDS crisis of the ‘80s.

The show was lauded by critics and viewers alike, who praised the actors’ performances as well as the unapologetic portrayal of gay sex. One moment in particular got hearts racing: the “shut up and drink your milk” scene between the protagonists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Out Magazine (@outmagazine)

As a result of its popularity, Jonathan Bailey is using the iconic line as a way to support his new LGBTQ+ charity. Originally launching the merchandise in June, the actor said: “In a splat, the design of the Drink Your Milk T-shirt appeared in my head one fine morning, and I knew @jonathan.anderson was the only person playful, creative and horny enough to flip that vision into a reality.”

He continued by explaining: “The Shameless Fund is a passion project that will support international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame.”

Drink your milk! 🥛 Created in collaboration with Jonathan Bailey, LOEWE have restocked the special edition T-shirt inspired by scenes from the actor’s drama series, Fellow Travelers, which follows a romance between two men who meet during the height of McCarthyism in 1950s… pic.twitter.com/iFxpiecObp — LOEWE (@LoeweOfficial) August 7, 2024

While the t-shirt sold out after it launched earlier this summer, Bailey announced a restock of the design with the thirsty new video. In a short clip, the Bridgerton star wears the top and messily drinks a glass of milk, seductively wiping his chin.

Fans were quick to react, with one person saying: “I need a minute” and another writing: “I might be pregnant…”

Someone else asked, “Y’all trying to kill me today huh???” while a different X user described it as “The sllllluttttiestttt thing a man can do”.

The restock of the t-shirt appears to already be sold out, despite just being rereleased mere days ago.