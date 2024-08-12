Joaquin Phoenix criticised for dropping out of gay film days before production starts

Joaquin Phoenix is facing widespread backlash after abandoning a new gay romance film just days before it starts production. The Joker actor was due to star in Todd Haynes’ untitled latest project, but according to reports on Friday, August 9, he got “cold feet” and abruptly pulled out.

Phoenix developed the screenplay alongside Haynes and Jon Raymond, with the movie produced by Killer Films and backed by sales agent MK2 Film. Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez joined the cast in July as the protagonist’s romantic interest, and the plot was teased as a “love story between two men set in the ‘30s that has explicit sexual content”.

Rumours have emerged that Joaquin Phoenix’s exit may be due to the graphic nature of the film’s intimate gay scenes, but this has caused confusion as the actor originally pitched the idea to Haynes. The director often explores the complicated side of gender and sexuality, and previously told IndieWire: “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further – this will be an NC-17 film’.”

i’m not claiming this is homophobic to do in and of itself, but i am pointing out that a man who method-acted a psychopath couldn’t bring himself to play a queer role in a script he himself helped write and produced https://t.co/i8QGfCsQWL — jon 🪩✨ (@jon_speaks_) August 9, 2024

The movie had already been sold to international distributors ahead of production, and entire sets had been built in the Mexican City of Guadalajara in preparation for filming. Despite pulling out, Phoenix’s role can reportedly not be recast, therefore leaving the project in jeopardy. It risks seven-figure losses, with crew members out of work and stakeholders still needing to be paid.

While representatives for Haynes and Phoenix have yet to comment, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon said in a now-private Facebook post that the situation “has been a nightmare”.

She continued saying: “If you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ – DON’T. This was HIS project that he brought to US – and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself.”