Nicola Coughlan to release viral gay bop in aid of LGBTQ+ charities

Due to popular demand, Nicola Coughlan is releasing a gay bop in aid of two LGBTQ+ charities. The Irish actor announced the news on Saturday, June 22, confirming that ‘Shoes…More Shoes’ will be available very soon.

This comes after the star told Hits Radio UK earlier this summer that her dream job is to make camp music “exclusively for gay men”.

“They don’t even really sing, they just list things. They’re like, ‘Shoes. And private yachts. Caviar. And more shoes’,” she joked.

The clip went viral and reached DJ and producer Ellis Miah, who has previously worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race songs like ‘Read U, Wrote U’ and ‘Legends’. He remixed the interview snippet into a certified gay bop and posted it on TikTok, gaining millions of views in a matter of days.

Now, the Bridgerton star is taking it one step further, promising to release the full-length version to raise funds for Not A Phase and The Trevor Project. The former is a trans-led, grassroots charity dedicated to awareness campaigning, social projects and funding new initiatives, while the latter is a non-profit suicide prevention organisation that provides 24/7 crisis support services, research and advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth.

“In my making music almost exclusively for gay men era,” Nicola Coughlan shared on Instagram, accompanied by the single’s artwork. Although she didn’t confirm a release date, she said the song is coming soon and available to pre-save.

Unsurprisingly, the news was widely celebrated by fans and famous faces alike.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness commented: “Okay we have our playlist for tonite ready”, while Heartstopper actor Joe Locke wrote: “I c o n”.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo said: “I’m dead, can the bi girls get a piece of this please??”

Additionally, Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard noted: “Pride month is priding”.

Other stars to respond include Maya Jama, Danny Pellegrino, River Medway and Betty Who.