Noah Halpin joins TENI as new Community Aid Officer

Trans healthcare activist, Noah Halpin, will be joining the fantastic team over at TENI in the role of Community Aid Officer.

In December 2020, TENI announced they were hiring a Community Aid Officer to provide support for trans people navigating the National Gender Service and healthcare in Ireland. They have just announced that from March 1, This Is Me trans healthcare campaign founder Noah Halpin will be bringing his experience of being a leading community voice to the role.

CEO of TENI, Éirénne Carroll, wrote, “Anyone who meets Noah understands he is a foundational resource for navigating and learning about the healthcare system, and always makes himself available to help.”

Welcome to the team @Noah_Halpin, we can't wait to see what you will do for the community! pic.twitter.com/C7MWkmJ5JT — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) February 23, 2021

“His passion and tenacity are evident in chatting with him about the challenges and future of trans healthcare. I am looking forward to working alongside Noah as he begins his tenure with our organisation and look forward to the extensive work and support he will be able to provide our community members,” Carroll concluded.

Speaking about this new role, Halpin stated, “I am thrilled to be taken on the position of Community Aid Officer at TENI and am looking forward to joining the most dedicated team as we move forward together in continuing to support and advocate for the rights of the transgender community in every corner of Ireland.”

On Twitter, Halpin further shared his excitement for the new position, “Looking forward to working with a great team and helping to support those navigating the trans healthcare system in Ireland as well as helping to improve equality in healthcare for the entire community.”

I’m delighted to accept the position of Community Aid Officer at @TENI_Tweets. Looking forward to working with a great team & helping to support those navigating the trans healthcare system in Ireland as well as helping to improve equality in healthcare for the entire community🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/6uBqBhcMar — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) February 23, 2021

The LGBTQ+ community are celebrating Halpin’s new role in TENI across social media. Sara R Phillips wrote, “Great to have Noah on board. He will be a great addition to the team.”

Activist Tonie Walsh stated on Twitter, “Brillant! For you and the organisation. Super congrats.”

Another person shared, “Congratulations Noah, a great appointment for TENI.”