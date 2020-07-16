Tonie Walsh's Queer Dublin Walking Tour goes digital

If there was ever an unmissable LGBT+ cultural event in Dublin, it’s the Queer Dublin Walking Tour created by Tonie Walsh. An exceptional, enlivening and informative reminder of who we are and where we’ve come from, it’s truly an experience to be treasured.

The indomitable Tonie is due to leave the country soon and make a life abroad, so you would be forgiven for thinking you may have missed your chance. Thankfully, The Queer Dublin Walking Tour has been recorded and will now live on digitally.

The digital edition was recorded by Stefan Fae of Spicebag as a fundraiser for Tonie, so if you do pay a visit to Mr Walsh’s Instagram account to watch the tour, please donate to the Paypal link attached.

Stefan shared, “Irish queer icon, living legend and ‘Godfather of Gay’, Tonie Walsh is moving to Turkey, but he’s giving us one last hurrah before he goes…

“The list of Tonie’s accomplishments is pretty sparkling; he established the Irish Queer Archive in 1997; co-founded Gay Community News (GCN); has been a DJ and club impressario at some of the most legendary parties ever to sashay across a Dublin dance floor (and beyond); not to mention his tireless activism and advocacy for over four decades, for various different causes.

“Tonie has hosted a significant number of queer walking tours down through the years, but this one promises to be particularly special, as he is moving to Turkey not long afterwards to write his memoir. The two-hour tour will be live streamed and will follow the treasure trail of Tonie’s expert knowledge of Dublin’s historical, queer underground.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Tonie lost a significant income source owing to the cancellation of a much anticipated record sale… so let’s give Tonie a dig out and a nice send off before he embarks on his next great adventure!”