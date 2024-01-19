Non-binary artist Bambie Thug announced as one of Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls

Non-binary artist Bambie Thug has been announced as one of Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls for 2024. The Cork-born musician revealed the news to RTÉ Radio 1’s Ray D’Arcy on Friday, January 12, with their song ‘Doomsday Blue’ also playing on-air for the first time.
The track comes as the result of wanting to “create a song that shapeshifted through several genres but still worked and made sense,” Bambie Thug told RTÉ.
“It’s why it transports you from alt witchy verses to killer screams, pop choruses, a jazzy middle-eight, before ending in a metallic roar of electro and heavy guitars. It perfectly showcases the different facets of me as an artist. I can be explosive and hard-hitting, but I can also be sweet and soulful.”
As a Eurovision fan, Bambie Thug revealed that it was during last year’s contest that they first voiced their interest “in ‘maybe one day’ applying”.
“My friends were so encouraging that I decided to run with it…and here we are.”
When asked why the public should get behind them, they said, “I am the perfect wildcard. I bring a unique song and performance that is both infectious, genre-defying and pushes the boundaries of anything Ireland has ever sent to Eurovision before, and I think that’s what we need this year.”
They added, “As a proud Irish and non-binary artist, it would also be a massive honour to be able to represent such a huge proportion of our population that is so heavily underrepresented right now, the queer community.
“I guarantee that if you vote for me, Ireland, I will give it my all in Malmö, make you proud and bring home that win.”
Bambie Thug will face stiff competition from five other performers, namely Erica-Cody, Ailsha, JyellowL, Isabella Kearney and Next in Line. All of the acts will battle it out on The Late Late Show Eurosong special with the winner decided by a public vote. Tune in live on Friday, January 26, from 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
