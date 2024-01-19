LGBTQ+ films shine in list of BAFTA 2024 nominations

The complete list of 2024 BAFTA nominations has been announced, and LGBTQ+ fan-favourite films, including All of Us Strangers, Barbie and Saltburn, are taking centre stage.

The BAFTA Film Awards celebrate the very best in film over the past year. While Oppenheimer is expected to lead this year’s awards with nominations in over 13 categories, many of the top films include queer storylines and queer themes.

The highest-grossing film of the year, Barbie is being considered for five well-deserved awards including Best Original Screenplay, Production Design and Costume Design.

Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, was nominated in the Leading Actress category and Ryan Gosling is up for Best Supporting Actor for his excellent display of Kenergy in his role as just Ken.

The Leading Actress nominees are… ⭐ FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple

SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro

VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie

EMMA STONE Poor Things#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/urPBofDrzv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Gay romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers received nominations in six categories, including Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Casting.

To many fans’ disappointment and surprise, Andrew Scott did not receive a nomination for his role in this film. However, his co-star and fellow Irishman, Paul Mescal is up for Best Supporting Actor, while Claire Foy was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Adam’s mum. The film’s director, Andrew Haigh is also up for an award in the Director category.

Andrew Scott gave one of the most tender, heartfelt, and intricate performances from last year. He alternated between child-like wonder and heartbreaking, cynical agony with such effortless precision. Absolutely baffling decision on BAFTA’s part. pic.twitter.com/uJ7hHAVBFN — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) January 18, 2024

Saltburn was nominated for Best British Film, and it is also a contender for Original Score. Several cast members are up for awards including Irish star Barry Keoghan for Leading Actor, Rosamund Pike as Supporting Actress, and Jacob Elordi as Supporting Actor.

The film adaptation of The Color Purple by lesbian novelist Alice Walker is up for two well-deserved awards. Fantasia Barrino earned a nomination for Best Leading Actress for her role as protagonist Celie Johnson, and Danielle Brooks will be considered for Best Supporting Actress for playing Sofia.

Ayo Edebiri was nominated for the EE Rising Star award, the only category voted for by the public. The Black queer actor plays a lesbian high schooler in the unforgettably raunchy, over-the-top film Bottoms, and she also just won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys for her role in The Bear.

In Bottoms her character sets up a fight club with her best friend in an attempt to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Edebiri talked with Refinery29 about how liberating it is to play a role like this.

She said, “It’s radical that I get to be like a young Black queer person doing something stupid in a movie… People in marginalised groups have always been funny, and I’m so glad that there’s space for us now. We just want to keep making space for other people as well.”

Elemental also received a nomination for Best Animated Film. The film is Disney-Pixar Animation Studios’ first to feature a non-binary character with they/them pronouns, in the form Lake Ripple, who is voiced by non-binary actor Kai Ava Hauser.

The complete list of nominations was published on January 18, and the 2024 BAFTA winners will be announced on Sunday, February 18!