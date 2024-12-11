Northern Ireland permanently bans puberty blockers for under-18s

Northern Ireland has agreed to permanently ban puberty blockers for under-18s. The proposal was approved on Tuesday, December 10, by all parties in the Executive, namely Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Alliance Party.

The move is said to prevent a loophole in the supply of puberty blockers to Britain, where the medication is also prohibited. Northern Ireland was thought to be a potential “back door” for trans youth across England, Scotland and Wales, who were seeking to access the gender-affirming treatment.

Confirming the ban, Stormont Deputy Leader Emma Little-Pengelly shared: “This is the right approach, informed by medical and scientific advice. The protection and safety of our young people must be paramount.”

However, Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn stated that the Executive had failed the LGBTQ+ community, also noting that it has never delivered on its promised strategy “to address the inequalities that our community face.”

He added: “When this temporary ban was announced in the summer, we and many activists argued that the executive should release the evidence that informed this decision. Now that the ban has been made indefinite, it should be released.”

Cllr Flynn expressed that his party was “particularly disappointed” in Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party, who he said gave “much lip service to LGBTQ+ equality but have yet to use their 26 years in government to improve our lives in any meaningful way”.

The ban on puberty blockers has been in effect in Northern Ireland since August 27, 2024, prohibiting “the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by private UK-registered prescribers for gender incongruence or dysphoria to under 18s not already taking them. It also prevents the sale and supply of the medicines from prescribers registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.”

It comes despite research demonstrating that puberty blockers are a generally safe, effective and reversible form of gender-affirming care.