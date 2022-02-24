NXF to launch report on attitudes towards minority genders and sexualities in Ireland

The National LGBT Federation (NXF) will be launching a new report on Tuesday, March 1, which examines attitudes towards minoritised genders and sexualities in Ireland. The document entitled ‘Across the Spectrum’ was developed by six researchers: Dr Chis Noone, John Hoey, Erick Costa, Dr Brian Keogh, Dr Conor Buggy, and Professor Kath Browne.

The project, which was funded by the Tides Foundation, will be launched in partnership with GCN through a special live-streamed event. Starting at 7pm on March 1, the report launch will run for just over an hour as the researchers explain their work and findings in detail.

The first finding to be discussed will surround attitudes towards minoritised gender and sexual identities in Ireland. Dr Chris Noone will be speaking in this section, alongside Professor Kath Browne, and Wyatt Walsh of Bi+ Ireland.

Following on from this, the Irish population’s attitudes towards conversion therapy will be discussed by Dr Conor Buggy, with further input from LGBT Ireland’s Alan Edge, and Gay Project’s Ailsa Spindler.

Finally, Dr Chris Noone will appear again to examine attitudes towards hate crime in the country with support from Alan Edge as well as Dublin Pride’s Chris Gebhardt.

NXF board member Anna Nolan will be the host for the evening, and the report launch will be available to view through GCN the NXF’s social media platforms.

Speaking on the publication of this new piece of research, the NXF board stated: “We are proud to be publishing this research documenting a recent snapshot of the spectrum of attitudes towards sexuality and gender and towards LGBT+ communities in Irish society.

“The results show that there is much to celebrate and yet still much for which our communities must fight. The NXF is committed to both the celebration of our past and our progress and the fight for progress still to come.”

The NXF report entitled ‘Across the Spectrum’ will launch at 7pm on Tuesday, March 1, through GCN’s Facebook and YouTube, and the NXF’s Twitter.