Watch: Olly Alexander shares first snippet of Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’

Former Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander will be taking the Eurovision Song Contest stage by storm later this year, representing the United Kingdom. In preparation for the upcoming singing competition, the Yorkshire singer turned It’s A Sin actor has released a snippet of his Eurovision entry song ‘Dizzy’ in a new video posted to X (formerly Twitter).

Olly Alexander was announced as the UK’s Eurovision representative during the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing final in December. The campiest event of the year is set to kick off in Malmö, Sweden this May.

Ahead of the upcoming event, Alexander teased fans with a snippet of the track he’ll bring to the Eurovision Song Contest later this year. The song’s title is ‘Dizzy’, as the singer announced in a new video posted to X/Twitter. Alongside the video, which shows the queer artist dancing on a rooftop, Alexander wrote: “Hello! Here’s the first tease of my Eurovision song ‘Dizzy’!!”

Showcasing Alexander’s stellar vocals, ‘Dizzy’ boasts a trademark Eurovision campiness that is sure to make the track a favourite amongst listeners.

While the clip is short, only 21 seconds in length, the lyrics Alexander revealed include: “Time is frozen, all memories lost. So won’t you make me dizzy from your kisses? Will you take my hand and spin me, round and round until the moment never ends?”

Alexander will be joined by 36 other acts from across the globe competing to snatch the Eurovision trophy and succeed last year’s winner Loreen, whose winning track ‘Tattoo’ has amassed more than 400 million streams on Spotify.

The semi-finals for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest are set to be held on May 7 and 9 in Malmö, Sweden, with the grand final to follow on May 11, 2024.

The countries participating in each semi-final round were confirmed at a drawing held on January 30. Ireland’s Eurovision entry, Bambie Thug, will perform her track ‘Doomsday Blue’ on May 7 as part of the first semi-final round. Performing alongside Bambie will be Slovenia’s entry Raiven, Luxembourg’s entry Tali, and Cyprus’ entry Silia Kapsis.

Alexander will not have to perform in the semi-final round of the contest, as the singer hails from one of the “Big Five” countries, which include France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Entries from these five countries advance directly to the grand final, where they will be joined by the ten highest-placing acts from each semi-final round.

The entry from last year’s Eurovision winner, Sweden, will also advance directly to the grand final. Sweden have yet to announce their Eurovision entry for the upcoming competition.

Ireland’s representative Bambie Thug was among those who are calling on the European Broadcasting Union to expel Israel from this year’s song contest. As Israel continues its war on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 30,000 people, many Eurovision fans are calling attention to the fact that the song contest took action against Russia and excluded the country in 2022 after it invaded Ukraine.