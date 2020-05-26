Online homophobes planning to flood social media accounts of companies supporting Pride

A group of anonymous online homophobes from 4chan are planning to flood the social media accounts of companies supporting Pride with negative content as part of an anti-LGBT+ propaganda campaign.

A report from Pinknews explained that the group shared their intention to go onto the social media accounts of companies supporting Pride throughout June and bombard them with doctored or heavily inappropriate content portraying the LGBT+ community in a negative light. The group describes Pride month as “a code word for the degeneracy that is LGBT+ activism”.

The self-described Operation Pridefall would entail the group setting up fake email accounts to repeatedly post homophobic and transphobic content, especially on the social media accounts of smaller companies whereby the anti-LGBT+ propaganda would stand out as it would not get lost in a flood of positive content.

The alt-right posters to the site encourages fellow anonymous members to keep the negative content “palatable” for “normies” with no “Nazi/Hitler” posts so it would lead those reading the posts to “question whether what they are supporting is really the right thing.” They provide a pack of example posts equating the LGBT+ community with all manner of disturbing and untrue stories.

As Pride month approaches, the way to beat the online homophobes at their own game is to use this time to spread positivity online and celebrate the LGBT+ community. While there are no doubt those who do not support Pride, the overall response is overwhelmingly positive.

As lockdown forces many Pride events to postpone or bring their celebrations online, there are still great opportunities for the community and its allies to come together and celebrate. Despite what a small group of online trolls might think, there is no keeping us down.

For example, this weekend, Pride of the Déise, along with businesses, community organisations and interest groups will bring Pride back to the streets of Waterford. Dublin Pride have also announced the details of a virtual Pride Parade and festival. With many other groups across the country planning their own events, check out the social media accounts of local organisations and see what they have in store. And remember to post positive content while you’re at it!