Origins Eile announce online multimedia exhibition exploring Queer Black Futures

Origins Eile have put a call out for art/work by the Black queer community exploring their vision for the future as part of an upcoming online exhibition.
‘Divination’, an upcoming online exhibition, will transport people to the stars and beyond as part of a series of events exploring the theme ‘Queer Afrofuturism’. Origins Eile wrote on Instagram, “We are looking for work exploring Queer Black Futures: What is our future? Dystopian, Utopian? Is the future here already? And if so, what does it feel like, taste like, sound like, look like?”
Speaking about the theme, Origins Eile expressed that they were “interested in Queer Afro futurism and its possibilities for generating visions of worlds that hold, centre and thereby liberate us in all our Queer Black glory. This theme is fertile ground for exploring notions of time and temporality, being and belonging, as well as conjuring depictions of diverse Queer Black lifeworlds and their transformative and liberatory potentials. “
Origins Eile further described the exhibition over on their Instagram account as “A Black Queer re-visioning of the “contemporary art world”. An intentional rupture in the elitism of “white cube gallery spaces”. A constellation of artistic visions of worlds that hold, and centre us. A display of dreams, infinite possibilities for transformation and liberation.”
Submissions are open to people aged 18+ and they do not have to consider or call themselves an artist to enter. Deadlines are open until August 17, 2020. Origin Eile noted, “Whilst we will be carefully curating the layout of the show we will be accepting ALL forms of work – nothing will be rejected unless deemed harmful.”
“This is a call-out for new or/and pre-existing works that respond to the above question in any format that feels good to you – 2D, 3D or digital; voicenote, video, writing, sculpture, painting, drawing, print, music, sound, dance, poetry, performance… anything!”
‘Divination’ will be among an exciting lineup of upcoming events, with further details to be announced in Autumn. Origin Eile also promised a very special celestial celebration to open this wonderful online exhibition by the Black queer community.
Origins Eile are a community organisation centring and celebrating queer people of colour in Ireland. The group creates POC only spaces and implements a strict “come correct code” within these spaces as there is zero-tolerance for “any queerphobia, transphobia, sexism, racism, ableism, classism, or general bs”.
If you would be interested in submitting a piece to the intergalactic online exhibition, ‘Divination’, you can contact Origins Eile at [email protected]
