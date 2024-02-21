Oscar-nominated queer film Nimona now free to watch on YouTube

Gather around film fans, as Netflix has made Nimona free to watch on YouTube! The Oscar-nominated animated feature is an adaptation of ND Stevenson’s webcomic-turned-graphic novel of the same name and has been lauded for its LGBTQ+ representation.

Set in a science fantasy world influenced by the Middle Ages, Nimona follows the story of a knight framed for a crime he didn’t commit. It appears that the only person who can help him prove his innocence is the titular character, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the film features the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as the knight Ballister, and Eugene Lee Yang and Races Conroy in supporting roles.

It had its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14, 2023, before making its streaming debut on June 30. Since then, it has received critical acclaim and several Best Animated Feature nominations, including at the Critics’ Choice, Annie and Academy Awards.

Fans have also praised Nimona’s diversity and LGBTQ+ representation, both explicit and figurative. In one scene, Ballister and Nimona discuss shape-shifting, in which the latter explains, “Honestly, I feel worse when I don’t do it. Like my insides are itchy. Then I shape-shift, and I’m free.”

She jokes saying she’d die if she didn’t do it, clarifying, “I wouldn’t die die, I just sure wouldn’t be living.”

These conversations are said to be informed by ND Stevenson’s own feelings and experiences, with Nimona having an inherent transness and gender-fluid nature.

Furthermore, Ballister is in a loving relationship with a popular fellow knight, Ambrosius Goldenloin, putting a gay romance at the centre of the story. Not only is it rare to see this in family-friendly animated films, but it is also refreshing to see a queer couple onscreen whose challenges are not related to homophobia.

For fear that discussing the film further will lead to spoilers, why not just check it out for yourself? Nimona is available to watch for free on YouTube below!