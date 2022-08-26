The Outing Festival holds fundraiser for Ger Duffy's 'Everest Expedition'

The Outing Festival are hosting a fundraiser for Ger Duffy’s ‘Everest Expedition’, a climb to the Mount Everest Base Camp to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and Mayo SPCA.

This event organised by The Outing Festival takes place this Saturday, August 27 in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Three events will be taking place over the course of the evening, with Carrie Déway and Miss Neon Love kicking things off with Drag Bingo and Burlesque.

The Queen of Matchmaking, Eddie McGuinness, will follow with some blind dating. Music throughout the night will be provided by DJ Ruth, who is the resident DJ of The George, Club GASS and Club Tease.

The event takes place in the Ivy Tower Hotel Castlebar from 8 pm. Entry is free all night with over €1,000 in prizes to be won throughout the night.

100% of the funds raised from the evening will go towards the Irish Cancer Society and Mayo SPCA, supporting the charities that Ger Duffy will be climbing Mount Everest for.

He will climb to the Base Camp and summit Island Peak, reaching a total altitude of 20,305 feet. His goal is to raise €1 for every foot climbed for his chosen causes.

The expedition will take approximately 23 days to complete, starting on 21 September and lasting until 13 October. During his climb, Ger will encounter new challenges he has never faced before, including 14-hour climbing days, crossing deep crevasses and climbing a huge headwall with ice picks.

Posting on his Facebook page, Ger described ‘Everest Expedition’ as a life-long goal – and although he won’t reach the summit this time around, climbing Base Camp is an achievement in itself. He has spent the last few months getting himself in shape to give himself the best chance at reaching the summit and raising money for these two important charities.

He will be documenting his journey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. He is also running an ongoing fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society and Mayo SPCA, available to donate to here.