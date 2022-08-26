Man charged with Sligo murders further remanded in custody as DPP faces delays

The man charged with the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt, and assault causing harm to Anthony Burke, has been further remanded in custody. Yousef Palani appeared before Sligo District Court for the sixth time via Zoom on Wednesday, August 24, calling in from Castlerea prison where he has been detained since receiving the charges on April 14.

During proceedings, Sergeant Derek Burke requested that the accused be further remanded until September 15, when he hoped there would be directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The 22 year-old’s solicitor Gerry McGovern queried the length of time it has taken for the DPP to communicate the next steps, with Sgt Butler saying that the delay is because of the “very complex” nature of the case, and the volume of material in the file.

“The file is so big it had to be sent to Garda headquarters to be printed,” he explained.

“A case like this is unprecedented,” Sgt Butler continued, but he said that that the “huge” file is now with the DPP and Gardaí are awaiting directions. He expressed that he was confident that the DPP would be able to advance the case by September 15, but that the book of evidence would take longer to prepare.

Mr McGovern stressed the importance of moving the case forward, adding that to date, Palani has not been able to consult with senior council.

With regards to bail, the accused “has not decided yet” if it is something he will apply for, and his solicitor confirmed that it is the focus of ongoing discussions between the pair.

Palani has been remanded in custody in Castlerea prison until September 15, 2022, when he is ordered to appear in front of the Sligo District Court again. Judge Brendan O’Reilly also confirmed that the case has been marked peremptory against the State, meaning that the charges could be struck if directions are not given on that date.