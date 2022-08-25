New Johannes Radebe show Freedom Unleashed is coming to Dublin

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is coming to Dublin for one night only, bringing his brand new show Freedom Unleashed to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next spring.

“Dust off your dancing shoes, darlings, because we are back for another tour and it’s going to be bigger and better,” Radebe says in the show’s spectacular trailer.

Radebe promises to retain the African influences and Pride section from his sell-out debut tour in 2022, bringing all that and more to the stage on May 28, 2023.

“I was so thrilled and overwhelmed by the reception my first tour received earlier this year. The public really has opened its heart to me, and I feel very thankful,” said the TV dancing sensation. “So, it is with enormous pride and gratitude that I’m able to announce today my second UK and Ireland Tour. I can’t wait to see you all somewhere in 2023!”

Deemed “irresistible” by critics, Radebe will dazzle audiences with his charms and his moves in this “pulsating and jubilant celebration of culture, passion, and freedom”. The stage will be overflowing with talent, as the ballroom dancing phenomenon will be joined by a world-class cast of incredible dancers and singers.

And of course, after Radebe’s history-making all-male pairing with John Whaite on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing last year, audiences are hungry for more.

The pair, whose joint talents captivated Strictly fans from the get-go, made it all the way to the show’s final and even took home the British LGBT Award for Media Moment of the Year. Although they received the award for their couples’ choice semi-final performance (which they dedicated to the experience of growing up gay), their partnership gave viewers plenty of swoon-worthy moments to devour… I mean, we all remember that tango, right?

“I still want to spread that message of joy and love,” said Radebe on his new show. Well, we for one can’t wait for it.

Grab your tickets for Freedom Unleashed tomorrow, 26 August, through Ticketmaster for just €48.50.