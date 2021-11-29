A passionate tango steals the show on the queerest Strictly Come Dancing episode yet

John Whaite, The Great British Bake Off Champion, continues to make history in his fiery performances with talented partner Johannes Radebe in the latest Strictly Come Dancing episode. The first-ever all-male team in the BBC dance contest, their groundbreaking tango performance did not disappoint.

Adorned in matching black fedoras, eventually flung off during the routine, the couple received almost perfect 10s, with the exception of a nine from judge Craig Revel-Horwood. Their raw talent combined with the intensely sharp movements made for quite a heated sight to behold, and it’s safe to say this is the tango we never knew we needed to witness until we did…It’s a 10 from us!

The passion, the style, the intensity. John and Johannes' Argentine Tango was actual 🔥flames🔥 #Strictly @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/u6p3dcx8PN — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021

After the performance, Whaite declared that he had been “reborn,” and the routine, unsurprisingly, put them in week 10’s top position on the scoreboard.

And here is how the scoreboard looks in Week 10 of #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/P5gNlxvJTq — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021

John and Johannes' tango has to be the steamiest thing i've ever seen on the BBC and yes i've watched Normal People #Strictly — Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) November 27, 2021

John and Johannes like two beautiful stallions 😍🕺🏼🕺🏾

That has heated up a very cold Saturday evening 🔥🔥#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/oGb5LULsum — Dawn Leadon-Bolger (@Dawnesme) November 27, 2021

Even Mary Berry, former judge of The Great British Bake Off, wrote her support for Whaite with this message: “Now John, I knew that you were a star baker but gosh you’ve done brilliantly on Strictly!”

Crikey. When I was a kid, the closest we got to gay representation on TV was Todd Grimshaw giving Nick a peck on the lips in Corrie. Now, we’ve got Mary Berry congratulating John and Johannes on a tango so raunchy it blew the back off my telly. Progress, folks.#Strictly — Jack Murley (@jack_murley) November 27, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing continued to wow with a featured performance by Years and Years and another same-sex dance.

As Olly Alexander sang Sweet Talker, same-sex professionals Karen Hauer and Luba Mushtuk performed their snazzy dance routine with black tasseled pants and all.

Director and choreographer Matthew Bourne took to Twitter in support of the performance that further solidified the momentous steps towards more LGBTQ+ inclusive television.

With only three more weeks to go on Strictly Come Dancing, pressure is high, and every pair is bringing their A-game. Not to be biased…but we hope there are more of these adorable celebratory hugs in John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s dancing future!

Last night they brought the 🔥fire🔥 and now they're moving onto the #Strictly Quarter Final! Congrats John and Johannes. @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/CQoZGptrfZ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 28, 2021

Carving safe public spaces for queer performers, like on this Strictly Come Dancing episode, highlights the wonderful beauty of queerness and empowers the next generation of queer artists to pursue their own creative outlet.