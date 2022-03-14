OUTing the Past returns in 2022 for 3 weeks of celebrating LGBTQ+ history

OUTing the Past: The International Festival of LGBTQ+ History, returns in 2022 with a jam-packed programme of nationwide events. There will be a total of 39 exciting events, talks, webinars and workshops taking place across the 24 days, with celebrations kicking off on March 18 and running until April 10.

In its four years of existence, OUTing the Past has grown from a small grassroots event in Belfast, to an island-wide collaboration in 2022. From Dublin to Derry and Kilkenny to Mayo, this year’s programme brings academics, activists and the richly diverse LGBTQ+ community together within over 15 different institutions, and invites participants to attend virtually or in person.

GCN is delighted to be partnering with the festival to live stream two of its highly anticipated events. The first of which is the festival launch in the Kilmainham Gaol Courthouse on March 18, where Northern Irish politician and LGBTQ+ activist Jeffrey Dudgeon will be delivering a lecture entitled ‘The Casement Diaries – Authenticity and Homosexual Identity’.

'The Sphere' magazine 20 May 1916 showing Roger Casement in the dock of Bow St. Police Court. A few tickets to our #OTPFest lecture on Casement by Jeffrey Dudgeon on Friday, 18 March in the historic Kilmainham Courthouse are still available. https://t.co/mYtbVcrBBb pic.twitter.com/yPncENmDxX — KilmainhamGaolMuseum (@OPWKilmainham) March 11, 2022

The second event takes place on March 30 in the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), and will feature talks from IMMA Exhibition Curator Seán Kissane, LGBTQ+ activist and campaigner Kieran Rose, and artists Aoife Banks, Alan Phelan and Brian Crowley.

Both of these events will be available to attend in person, or through GCN’s social media platforms.

. @OTPFest 2022 – the International festival of LGBTI+ history will run from March 18th until April 10th. Catch Denis Kehoe's live performance of Esther & Oscar at NMI- Decorative Arts & History. Photograph: @Julienbehalhttps://t.co/hURDCLNL3L pic.twitter.com/WUcvpDZx4j — National Museum of Ireland (@NMIreland) March 11, 2022

Adam Murray of Cara-Friend, a Northern Irish LGBTQ+ support group, spoke about this year’s festival, stating: “OTP has truly flourished across Ireland since Cara-Friend organised the first hub on the island in Belfast at the Ulster Museum.

“Dozens, if not hundreds, of LGBTI+ individuals will be speaking as part of the 2022 festival and LGBTI+ charitable organisations at a local level play a big role in the organising of festival hubs.”

Kilmainham Gaol’s Brian Crowley expressed how “delighted the Gaol is to be the host for the opening event of OUTing the Past Festival 2022.

“The festival is a very important initiative which addresses the historic erasure of LGBTQIA+ lives and invites the public to explore stories which were too often hidden or denied in the past,” he added.

Hollie Kearns of Butler Gallery, where three events will be taking place, commented: “The festival is an exciting model of collaboration between museums and galleries that celebrates and brings light to the rich LGBTI+ community history. This is part of our shared heritage and Butler Gallery is thankful to be part of this public moment through OUTing the Past.’’

OUTing the Past will run from March 18 to April 10, with the full programme available here. Admission to all events is free, but booking is required for some. For further details, visit www.museum.ie.