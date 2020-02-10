Philip Schofield moved by emotional tribute on Dancing on Ice following his coming out

Schofield, who announced on an Instagram post and later on This Morning that he was gay, was visibly emotional following tributes to him during Dancing on Ice.

Ashley Banjo, leader of Diversity and one of the judges on the show, led the tributes in which he praised Schofield for his courage in coming out as gay.

“Phil, it’s been a big week, a big, big week,” Banjo said.

“You have always been an absolute legend but never, never ever more so than this week, my friend.”

“I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we’ve got nothing but love and respect for you,” he added. This was followed by similar tributes from fellow judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who all praised Schofield for his coming out which also saw huge applause from the audience.

Standing close with his co-presenter and close friend, Holly Willoughby, Schofield made light of the situation and joked: “It’s not about me! It’s not about me,” before moving on with the rest of the show.

The tributes weren’t restricted to just the judges however, as it was revealed that both celebrity and professional ice skaters would be raising a toast to the This Morning co-host backstage as a show of acceptance and support.

One source told The Sun: “Phillip is a huge part of the Dancing on Ice team and they want him to know they are there for him 100 percent.

“The cast are ridiculously proud of him. They will definitely be there to support him at the live show on Sunday and raise a glass to him.

“It’s nothing but love and hugs as he is a massive part of the family, so this is major.”

Schofield’s presence in Dancing on Ice marks one of his first appearances back on TV since coming out as gay. He had previously appeared on This Morning – the very show he also co-hosts – to discuss his coming out with Willoughby. He would later appear on This Morning a day after Dancing on Ice, this time on his usual side of the couch as he celebrated Holly Willoughby’s 39th birthday.