Queer Irish band Pillow Queens announce biggest gig yet in Iveagh Gardens

Queer Irish indie rock band Pillow Queens will be performing at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Saturday, July 13, 2024!

The outdoor venue is located in Dublin’s scenic ‘Secret Gardens’ and can accommodate a crowd of up to 4,000 fans, making it the band’s biggest show to date. During their 2022 tour, Pillow Queens played two sold-out Vicar Street shows in the Irish capital and performed to crowds of thousands during their North American and European tour.

This year, the queer band toured across the UK and Europe, and fans have been hoping for a new Dublin date ever since they headlined the St Patrick’s Festival at the National Museum of Ireland in March.

The band made the official show announcement in an Instagram post, sharing “Christmas wishes really do come true! We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that we’ll be playing the stunning Iveagh Gardens in Dublin in Summer 2024. Tickets are on sale this Thursday, and honestly we just can’t wait to tear the arse out of it. Tell everyone you know.”

The gig will likely include a live performance of the haunting new single ‘Suffer’ that Pillow Queens dropped last month. The soul-stirring track serves as “a communal psalm for the oppressed, and the heartbroken and for those seeking resolve and mercy.”

‘Suffer’ is the latest release from the four-piece indie rock group, which includes Pamela Connolly (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Sarah Corcoran (vocals, guitar, bass), Cathy McGuinness (vocals, lead guitar) and Rachel Lyons (vocals, drums).

Their debut album, In Waiting, was released in 2020 with phenomenal success. In 2022, the band released Leave The Light On, and Pitchfork said, “Pillow Queens make the kind of noise that tends to flourish live, roared back by the faithful: burnished heartland euphoria, defiant lyricism bolstered by ragged harmonies, lashings of pride, and an unabashed love of crescendos”.

Tickets for the Pillow Queens Iveagh Gardens show will go on sale from Ticketmaster this Thursday, December 21, and more information will be available at pillowqueens.com.