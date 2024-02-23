Police officer charged with murders of missing Australian TV host Jesse Baird and boyfriend

A police officer has been charged with two counts of murder following the disappearance of Australian television star Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant.

Jesse Baird and his boyfriend were last seen in Paddington, Australia on Monday, February 19. Then, on Wednesday, February 21, several bloodied clothing items belonging to the men were discovered in a nearby bin in Sydney. After completing a welfare check, police discovered a large amount of blood in Baird’s home.

Police suspect the couple was killed during the early hours of Monday morning. Witnesses heard a verbal argument taking place inside Jesse Baird’s house on Monday, but this was not reported until the murder investigation began on Wednesday.

Ballistic testing revealed evidence that a police-issued firearm was discharged inside Baird’s Paddington residence. In addition to the weapon, police found a cartridge case and a large amount of blood inside the home.

The weapon allegedly fired in the apartment was returned to a suburban police station on Tuesday, and police officer Lamarre-Condon failed to report to work on Wednesday.

Beaumont Lamarre-Corden is a former celebrity blogger and ex-boyfriend of Jesse Baird. The 28-year-old officer works as part of a specialist team within the police force. He turned himself into the Bondi Police Station and appeared in Waverley Local Court on Friday, February 23.

CCTV footage identified a rented van at the scene, which police suspect was used to transport the bodies. Police are now actively trying to determine the location of the van.

New South Wales detective Daniel Doherty told reporters, “From the evidence we’ve gleaned today we believe that the fate of both Luke and Jesse was at the house in Paddington and at some stage the white van was [allegedly] used to transport their bodies to another location.”

He added, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. They have received the news of the charging… so they have now been obviously devastated by the news. We believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with those charges due to the evidence we have up-to-date.”

As of the time of writing, the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have not been found. Anyone in Australia with potentially relevant information should contact Waverley Police.