From pop to synth-wave, these queer music picks are not to be missed

As they always say, “after every storm, there is a rainbow” and it seems that the pandemic was a moment of inspiration for several queer artists. Across different music genres, there are new tracks out there from proud LGBTQ+ artists, that you should definitely know. From pop, folk, electronic, and synth-wave there is a lot of queer music to choose from, so we gathered some of our top picks for you to enjoy.

Rachel Sage – ‘Revelation Ground’

Six-time Independent Music Award winner and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Rachel Sage is back with ‘Revelation Ground’, a new ’60s folk-inspired song that aims to be a reflection of the singer’s experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and her own fight against cancer. The track, mixed by the Grammy Winner Andy Zulla, who worked with other big names in the music industry like Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Kelly Clarkson, and even the Backstreet Boys, was the first song Sage wrote during lockdown and, according to her, shares “equal parts sober self-reflection and hope for a brighter future, for America”. With a hum-along melody and Rachel’s intimate voice, ‘Revelation Ground’ is as relaxing as it is motivational, giving you the opportunity to grab a cup of tea and deep dive into a very emotional place.

Molly O’Mahony – ‘Her song’

If you don’t know Molly O’Mahony, maybe Mongoose will sound familiar to you. The Ballydehob, West Cork, singer was part of the aforementioned art-folk group for the past decade and is now focusing on her solo career. She recently released ‘Her Song’, which, according to the artist, is “a celebration, a bop, Dublin in the sun. It’s joyful, loud, hopeful, and proud. A big, gay love song”. Her deep and beautifully raspy voice and the sound of her guitar make ‘Her Song’ such a comfy and happy song, with a chill and colourful vibe at the same time.

Like many of us, Molly returned to her family home in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where she started to work on her new tracks. ‘Her Song’ is one of the singles off her upcoming album The House of David, which will also include the 2021 release ‘Remember to be Brave’, a wise reflection on life, a loving series of advice for someone navigating the ins and outs of growth.

Sasha Darko – ‘Sasha Darko’

If you are a fan of experimental music, you will want to have Sasha Darko in your playlist. The queer singer and songwriter return with an eponymous calling card multi-lingual track. Produced by the artist himself and written in six different languages – English, Russian, French, Deutsch, Spanish and Italian – it’s the first rap song of its kind in the world. Forget about the gender borders, ‘Sasha Darko’ lyrics aim to directly oppose the idea of a masculine male image dominating the modern rap scene.

Sasha Darko is a queer music and visual artist, game developer, and androgynous model that will transport you to another dimension.

Meljoann – ‘Rainbow Language (is for Losers)’

“Under the rainbow/is where the losers go,” says the Irish DIY pop singer Meljoann in her new track. If you are a fan of SOPHIE, Arca, or Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ genre, this queer, bassy, avant-pop track with R&B notes was made for you! ‘Rainbow Language (is for Losers)’ uses satire to explore the artist’s own experience of growing up pansexual and marginalised in the theocratic rural Ireland of the ’80s and ’90s. The track is the first in a series of new singles yet to released that the singer revealed to be more self-reflective than her previous work.

An unconditional follower of Janet Jackson’s glory days, Meljoann writes, records, produces, and masters her own sound that perfectly floats between electronic pop and ’90s R&B we all danced to behind closed doors.

Dead Method – Future Femme

If you’ve never heard of him, you should know that Dead Method is one of Wales’ most exciting new pop stars at the moment. His new album Future Femme is already available on streaming platforms, and it’s one that we didn’t know we needed so much! Across 12 songs, the artist plunges deep into the depths of alternative electro-pop with a dark edge and just the right amount of voguing.

From openly queer love and loss, to politics, gender, and more with sobering honesty and poetic flair, his music ripples with a certain industrial glamour and a touch of violence. Controversial but glamorous songs like ‘Sex/Drugs/Violence’, ‘There Are Bombs Falling on Eden’ and ‘The Death of Venus’ make Dead Method’s album a must-listen.

Paura Diamante – Tango

Berlin-based queer artist Paura Diamante is back with her new album Tango after more than 20 years of silence on the music scene. Inspired by the dark-wave/gothic tape underground of the early ’90s, the artist consciously moves away from the usual guidelines of music as an art form and from certain musical preferences of subcultural communities. Produced by electro producer and musician Romain Frequency, aka Electrosexual, and the saxophonist and singer Ruby Mai, Tango is alternative, dark and unapologetic. If you are a fan of synth wave, new wave, or even Italo disco, Diamante’s new album will for sure be one for your playlist. None of the tracks sound the same but the entire album transmits mixed feelings between the melancholy of the dance floor and the inner revolution.