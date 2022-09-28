Irish acoustic music sessions Éiru to raise money for BeLonG To

Éiru, a brand new music series featuring female and non-binary artists, launches at the Playground this Monday, October 3.

For the first four Mondays in October, the Playground, a unique space for musical artists and creatives to connect and collaborate, will be transformed into a tranquil evening venue, with beanbags and blankets galore.

Each evening three of Ireland’s most promising upcoming female and non-binary artists will take to the stage for a beautiful intimate acoustic set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Playground (@the_playground_hq)

It’s the perfect way to start your week with chilled tunes in a relaxed environment and all for a good cause as proceeds from each of the sessions go towards supporting LGBTQ+ youth charity BeLonG To.

Week one, Monday, October 3, will be headlined by Krea (Karen Crowley of Wyvern Lingo). Hailing from Bray as one part of the indie band Wyvern Lingo, she has previously performed with artists such as Denise Chaila and Hozier.

Krea will launch the Éiru sessions, bringing her uniquely jazzy vocals and upbeat contemporary stylings to perform tracks from her stunning new debut album In a Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krea Music (@krea_music_)

Joining Krea on the night, Elle León will share tracks from her new album The Musical. She describes her sound as an “intimate, colourful world of jumpy melodies and soundscapes matched with witty lyrics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle León (@elleona__)

The third artist for the opening night is Donegal singer-songwriter Larabelle. Her dreamy pop-folk tracks explore themes of mental health and addiction. Currently in her final year of studying music at BIMM, Larabelle promises to be one to watch out for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •Larabelle• (@larabelle._)

Some of the other amazing artists coming up over the next few weeks include Sarah Crean, Maria Kelly, Sweetlemondae, Valerie Rose, and HXNEY.

The Éiru sessions will take place at the Playground in Drimnagh, Dublin. Tickets are €5 with all proceeds going to BeLonG To, and are available from eventbrite.