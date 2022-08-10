Poz Vibe Podcast stars celebrated with new mural outside The George

On Tuesday, August 9, the Poz Vibe Podcast posted a photo on their social media accounts of a new mural outside The George created by Emma Blake that honours the show and its two hosts.

Irish queer street artist Emma Blake became popular due to their pieces that mix information and pop culture icons. The artist has painted many amazing murals throughout Dublin over the past years, including the Derry Girls’ Clare piece on The George in 2021, and Sister Michael’s mural on Portobello in 2019.

“When I started off, it was really to reach people and to encourage them in a relatable way by using lyrics and singers that they were interested in. I felt by using pop icons that it might grab people’s attention more and stick with them,” she explained during an interview with GCN.

Now, Blake decided to celebrate the hit podcast Poz Vibe by painting a mural of the iconic duo Robbie Lawlor and Veda on the wall of The George.

The podcast launched in 2021, right after Robbie Lawlor appeared on the Tommy Tiernan Show, and it became an instant success.

“To be honest, it happened right after being on the Tommy Tiernan Show. I saw the importance of just having these chats with people and hearing their stories and the amazing response and relatability that people find from those conversations. We were almost like, ‘well, let’s kind of give that back in our own very fun way!’,” explains Lawlor.

They describe the podcast as a space for “HIV positive people, their friends, family and allies”, where “they can tell their stories”. Veda also explains that they never imagined that the podcast would be such a success to which people would relate so much.

If you want to know more about everything Poz Vibe, including more insight into Robbie and Veda, check out the exclusive interview they did with GCN earlier this year as part of the In and Out Festival. Furthermore, you can listen to the Poz Vibe Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.