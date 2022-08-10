A demonstration will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 11, outside the Holiday Inn in protest of the destruction of beloved Dublin alternative venue Fibber’s.

The Parnell St bar is under threat, as developers plan for a hotel extension that will have a damning effect on the venue’s future.

The protest will showcase the talent and cultural value of the venue and its artists, with a live band, Ireland’s top drag and burlesque acts, and resident DJs all performing at the gathering.

In the 43 years since the bar was established, the venue has seen the rise of acts such as Aslan, D C Fontianes and the Pillow Queens. It also boasts an incredible average of 15 bands per week, equating to over 1,000 per year, making it one of the city’s most unique and important spaces for alternative culture.

Whilst Fibber’s has always been a welcoming home for the city’s alternative LGBTQ+ community, in November last year it threw open its doors to a dedicated monthly queer night Dance to the Underground. Since then, the alternative club night has become a firm favourite with regular drag appearances from Coco Ri who will also be on stage at tomorrow’s demonstration.

The hotel is proposed to be developed in the beer garden which Fibber’s shares with two other neighbouring bars, The Living Room on Cathal Brugha St and Murray’s on O’Connell St.

Describing the importance of the space, Labour Councillor Darragh Moriarty said, “The current courtyard space is unique and serves three distinctive bars/venues with distinct clientele acting as a melting pot and bringing much needed vibrancy to the city”.

🤟 Planning permission has been granted to turn the large outdoor beer garden into

(you've guessed it) MORE HOTEL ROOMS… Rock For Culture is spearheading the protest, outside the Holiday Inn on Parnell Street Thursday 11th 6pm.https://t.co/dgf6bb8FCM — Ciara Ní É 🏳️‍🌈 'knee YAY' (@MiseCiara) August 8, 2022

Ahead of the October planning hearing, organisers of the demonstration are calling on the city’s planners to consider the devastating impact that the proposed development will have on such a culturally and historically important space.

The demonstration will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 11, at 6 pm outside the Holiday Inn on O’Connell Street. Organisers have also created an online petition which can be signed here.