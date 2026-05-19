Irish President's sister among those detained as Israeli forces intercept Gaza flotilla

Irish citizens travelling on an aid flotilla to Gaza have reportedly been detained after Israeli forces intercepted a group of vessels in international waters off the coast of Cyprus. Among those detained is Dr Margaret Connolly, sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly, according to organisers of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla. The group said contact had been lost with the intercepted vessels following the operation on Monday, May 18.

The flotilla involved more than 50 vessels carrying 426 people from 39 countries. Organisers said at least 28 boats were intercepted by Israeli forces approximately 70 nautical miles off Cyprus, according to Sky News. While organisers initially said six of the 15 Irish participants had been detained, the Minister for Foreign Affairs later confirmed that 12 Irish people are currently being held.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s foreign ministry described the flotilla as a “provocation” and claimed there was no aid on board. Israeli authorities had also warned the vessels to “change course and turn back immediately” before the interception took place.

The boats had departed from southern Turkey on Thursday after previous attempts to deliver aid to Gaza were stopped by Israel in international waters. Videos released by the flotilla group appeared to show Dr Margaret Connolly and five other Irish participants recording messages before their detention.

In the video, Dr Connolly said: “I am so proud to be taking part in this flotilla. This is the largest one to date, and now we sail for Gaza to open a humanitarian pathway to bring much-needed aid and medical supply to the people of Gaza.”

She went on to state that she felt “utterly compelled as a mother, a doctor and as a human being, to help this flotilla.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Éire Global Sumud 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@eire_globalsumud)

President Catherine Connolly said it is “quite upsetting” that her sister has been detained whilst on the Gaza flotilla and admitted she is worried about her well-being. Taoiseach Micheál Martin strongly criticised the interception and detention of those on board.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said he “strongly condemns the interception of boats in the Sumud flotilla in international waters and the detention of those on board by Israeli military forces”, adding that he was calling for “their immediate release”. He also confirmed that the Irish Government had contacted Israeli authorities regarding the welfare of those detained.

Statement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin on aid Flotilla. pic.twitter.com/rxOtHqOlP9 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 18, 2026

Martin said that “such interceptions and detentions are wholly unacceptable and must stop”, adding that Ireland would “discuss with EU partners how we can ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens”.