President Connolly pays official visit to Limerick LGBTQ+ organisation GOSHH

On Thursday, July 9, President of Ireland Catherine Connolly paid an official visit to GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV), the LGBTQ+ organisation doing vital work across Clare, Limerick, and North Tipperary.

Coinciding with Limerick Pride week, President Connolly’s visit recognised the significant contribution that organisations like GOSHH make to health, equality and community life in rural areas of Ireland. The visit also represented a major acknowledgement of the crucial work GOSHH has done in reducing stigma, thus improving long-term health outcomes for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout the visit, the Irish President met and spoke to members of staff, volunteers and service users, hearing first-hand about how accessible sexual health services and community spaces can transform the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Welcoming President Connolly’s visit, CEO of GOSHH Verena Tarpey said: “Today’s visit is not simply recognition of GOSHH as an organisation—it is recognition of every person who has walked through our doors seeking support, information, connection or hope.

“It shines a light on the importance of ensuring that everyone, regardless of who they are or where they come from, can access the care, dignity and opportunities they deserve.”

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For over three decades, GOSHH has offered person-centred services to people across Clare, Limerick, and North Tipperary, helping to reduce isolation and providing access to care and reliable information.

In 2025, the organisation supported more than 2,500 young people, adults and families in the region. With 653 helpline calls logged in the same year, GOSHH ensures that people can receive immediate advice, reassurance or referral into the organisation’s own services.

In 2026, GOSHH also launched their Migrant Social Gathering group, providing a safe, welcoming space where people can build friendships, access support and feel part of their community.

To learn more about GOSHH’s work, visit their website here.