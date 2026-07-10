Groundbreaking campaign launches to prevent HIV transmission in Northern Ireland

A new public health campaign launched, aiming to improve awareness and prevent HIV transmission in Northern Ireland. The initiative, encouraging everyone to ‘Catch Urself Up’ on U=U (Undetectable=Untransmittable), is spearheaded by LGBTQ+ organisation The Rainbow Project.

Up to 97% of people living with HIV in Ireland are ‘undetectable’. This means that, thanks to effective treatment, they have been able to reduce their viral load to a level so low that they cannot pass HIV on to their sexual partners.

This is the initiative’s core focus and marks the first time that there has been a HIV-specific public health campaign in Northern Ireland since the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. There has been significant progress in testing and support in recent years, with campaigners believing there is a very real possibility of meeting the UK’s goal of ending new transmissions by 2030.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rainbow Project (@therainbowprojectni)

“We know that in silence, misinformation, discrimination and stigma about HIV thrives,” said The Rainbow Project CEO Scott Cuthbertson. “Significant progress has been made on the treatment and prevention of HIV, however society’s understanding of it has changed very little since the initial epidemic in the 80s and 90s.”

“To fight stigma, we must learn the facts about HIV; what living with HIV is like today, how it’s transmitted, how it’s prevented, how it’s treated, and importantly, that undetectable HIV cannot be passed on. The lack of up-to-date information and knowledge on HIV impacts everyone, whether you are living with a diagnosis or not.

“That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to ‘Catch Urself Up’ on ‘U = U’: to know that undetectable HIV is untransmittable; to send a message that those living with HIV can live long, happy, healthy lives; and ultimately to reduce new transmissions of HIV to zero by 2030,” Cuthbertson concluded.

The Rainbow Project’s Sexual Health & Advocacy Co-ordinator Leo Lardie added, “HIV is no longer a death sentence, those who are diagnosed as HIV Positive today have the same life expectancy as someone who is HIV Negative. With early diagnosis and effective treatment, it is very unlikely for HIV to progress to AIDS.

“People fear getting their yearly HIV test for fear of a positive result, even though timely diagnosis and treatment is essential to improving health outcomes. Some avoid asking their sexual partners for their STI testing history or talking about their preferred method of STI protection for fear of being perceived as or being outed as living with HIV.

“Our inability to openly and accurately talk about HIV can contribute not just to the stigmatisation of those living with HIV but to the increase of new diagnoses overall.”