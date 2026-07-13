Thousands take to the streets for Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin 2026

On Saturday, July 11, thousands of people took to the streets of the Irish capital to march in Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin 2026. Chanting protest slogans, participants called for bodily autonomy for trans and intersex people, better access to healthcare and solidarity with migrants and the people of Palestine.

Kicking off at Dublin City Hall at 2pm, the 2026 event garnered a colourful crowd carrying trans flags and signs with messages such as “Trans Pride, Trans Power”. Marching in solidarity with the trans and intersex community, participants chanted all the way to Leinster House.

Some speakers address the crowd from a stage, highlighting a number of pressing issues in Ireland and beyond. Speakers called for a reform of the system for trans healthcare in Ireland, the abolition of the National Gender Service, the end of intersex genital mutilation, and solidarity with migrants, Palestine and all minorities targeted by the far-right.

Addressing the crowd, Morr O’Malley from Trans Healthcare Action said that there is “a desperate need for change and for more models of trans healthcare to be explored”.

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O’Malley spoke about the recently launched Kindred Clinic Cork, Ireland’s first peer-led trans health service pilot, a project based on the principles of self-determination and bodily autonomy for trans people. The clinic offers a prime example of what a successful system for gender-affirming care could look like in Ireland: local, depathologised, and produced in collaboration with the community it serves.

“The needs and concerns of trans people have long been ignored, which is why the informed consent model based on co-production is the future of gender-affirming care in Ireland,” O’Malley said.

Intersex activist Macarena also took to the stage, telling the crowd that the intersex community “is diverse, with many different variations, but our movement is led by shared demands”.

The activist called for “an immediate ban on all medically unnecessary interventions on intersex infants and children” and “informed consent as the foundation of all medical care for intersex and trans people”.

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The final speaker was Ollie Bell, founder of Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin, who said to the crowd: “Of course the work is not over at this march. We still have so much to fight for.

“Any right we have now had to be wrestled and torn from the establishment, and that includes the Gender Recognition Bill, Marriage Equality and Repeal of the 8th Amendment.

“You all have a role to play here. When the far-right are attacking marginalised groups, like Black and Brown people, migrants, trans people, then anti-racism, intersex liberation and trans liberation become essential to fighting the far right and anti-fascist action.”

Follow Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin on Instagram. To hear the speeches at Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin 2026, watch our livestream below.