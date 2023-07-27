Amazing Pride events happening across Ireland in August and September 2023

As Pride season is slowly approaching its end in Ireland, GCN has compiled a new list of events to keep you updated on all that’s happening when it comes to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this summer. Here are some of the amazing Pride events to look forward to in Ireland this August and September 2023.

Cork Pride – July 30 to August 6, 2023

This year’s Cork Pride will be held from July 30 to August 6. With many colourful events and workshops, Cork has put together a programme that has the right event for everyone. Unter the motto “30 years on”, the festival returns to the streets of Cork, where on Sunday, August 6, the big parade will be held.

For more info about the event, you can visit Cork Pride’s website.

Sligo Pride – August 2 to 6, 2023

Sligo Pride returns bigger and brighter from August 2 to August 6, and everyone is invited for a week of celebration. With a diverse programme, Sligo Pride offers everything from bodyboarding to karaoke. The grand parade will happen on Saturday, August 5.

For more info about all the events, you can visit Sligo Pride’s website.

Neuro Pride Ireland (online) – August 3 to 8, 2023

From August 3 to August 8, Neuro Pride Ireland will host a free online Neuro Pride for all neurodivergent adults and another one for everyone under 18. With a programme of different Zoom calls, Neuro Pride will have something for everyone, from casual crafts to an LGBTQ+ meet.

For more info about the event, you can follow Neuro Pride Ireland on Facebook.

Galway Pride – August 7 to 13, 2023

Complete with a programme ranging from Emo Night to Pride with Pets, Galway Pride will return from August 7 to August 13. The highlight no doubt will be the Pride Parade on Saturday, August 12.

For more info about the event, you can Galway Pride’s website.

Mid Ulster Pride – August 12, 2023

The Mid Ulster Pride Parade will be back this year on August 12 and Cookstown will once again turn colourful for an evening of celebrating queer joy. For everyone that still needs a banner for the march, Mid Ulster Pride will hold two banner-making workshops, one on August 1 and one on August 2.

For more info about the event, you can visit Mid-Ulster Pride’s website.

Waterford Pride – August 18 to 20, 2023

Running from August 18 to August 20, Waterford Pride returns with a wide array of different activities and dance opportunities presenting a programme full of workshops and parties all over the city. The annual Pride parade will be held on Saturday, August 19, starting from Grattan Quay, Waterford.

For more info, follow Waterford Pride on Instagram.

Meath Pride – August 19, 2023

Meath Pride returns for a colourful day at the Duleek Courthouse. The day will consist of LGBTQ+affirming Yoga and a three-hour Drag Showtime. The summer day will be topped off by the Family fun aftershow event with face painting, fun and games bringing on Pride for everyone.

For more info, you can follow Meath Pride on Instagram.

Letterkenny Pride – August 19, 2023

On August 19 Letterkenny is going to hold its first-ever Pride celebration. The day will start off with Family fun and Entertainment at the An Grianan Theatre followed by the Grand Parade. With Music and Entertainment throughout the town, the day promises to be a highlight for sure.

For more info about the event, you can follow Letterkenny Pride on Instagram.

Foyle Pride – August 20 to 27, 2023

From August 18 to August 27, the Foyle Pride Festival will return and colour Derry in rainbow once again. The parade that will celebrate the “30 Years of Foyle Pride Parade” will happen on Saturday, August 26.

For more info, you can follow Foyle Pride on Instagram.

Clonmel Pride – August 26, 2023

Clonmel Pride is preparing for a day filled with fun, love, equality, and acceptance, as they will hold their annual Pride Parade on August 26. On the day, Clonmel will once again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters all over the city.

For more info, you can follow Clonmel Pride on Instagram.

Trans Pride NI – September 16, 2023

Trans Pride NI will happen on September 16 in Belfast this year! But throughout the whole month of September, there are many different events that range from educational workshops about trans issues to zine-making classes.

Visit Trans Pride NI’s website for more info.

Quare Clare Pride – September 18 to 24, 2023

Quare Clare Pride returns even bigger and better than before with the main Pride celebration happening on September 23 at Glor in Ennis. With a colourful programme, Ennis is looking forward to welcoming all members of the LGBTQ+ community, their families, friends, and allies for a few last days of summer that celebrate Pride.

Check out Quare Clare Pride’s website for more.

If you are a community group planning a Pride event in Ireland this August and September 2023, we’d love to include you in one of our round-ups; please get in touch at [email protected].