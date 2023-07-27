Fascinating GAZE documentary showcases the history of Dublin’s beloved LGBTQ+ bar The George

If you’re wondering what queer nightlife at The George looked like back in 2002 Ireland, GAZE has the perfect documentary for you!

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival will be presenting The George, a 55-minute documentary directed by filmmaker Clark Harding at the Light House Cinema on Saturday, August 5.

The film was only screened one other time in Ireland, which was in 2002, the same year it was filmed, back when GAZE was instead known as the ‘Dublin Lesbian & Gay Film Festival’. This beautiful archival piece follows the regulars of The George and transports us 2o years back and explores the city’s changing queer scene and LGBTQ+ life in the capital. As said in the GAZE programme, “Dublin has changed, gay life has changed, GAZE has changed … have you?”

The film promises a walk down memory lane as moments from Alternative Miss Ireland, past drag shows and the changed cityscape of Dublin will be featured throughout The George documentary. You will find many recognisable faces in the film too, such as Brendan Courtney, Panti Bliss and Veda Lady, to name a few.

Director Clark Harding will also be travelling to Dublin for the screening all the way from Los Angeles, and will be on hand afterwards for a panel discussion with many of the original cast discussing Dublin’s queer scene and nightlife then and now.

There will also be a short film screening before the feature. Produced by Gay Health Network in association with SoFFt Productions with the support of The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Making Waves highlights the experiences, uncertainties and joys of life as an LGBTQ+ person in rural Ireland today. Make sure not to miss this 11-minute documentary directed by Shane O’Callaghan and filmed over the course of a weekend gathering on the coast of County Clare.

Whether you want to try to spot yourself in the crowd throughout the documentary, or you’re simply curious to learn more about the history of The George, make sure not to miss the screening during this year’s GAZE Film Festival by booking your ticket on the Light House Cinema’s website now!