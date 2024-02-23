New Pride Poets anthology to launch with special event in Street 66

In a not-to-be-missed event on February 27, the much-anticipated Pride Poets anthology will officially launch. Born from the vibrant spirit of Dublin Pride’s monthly open-mic evenings under the same name, this collection will immortalise the diverse voices that have graced the stage at Street 66.

Featuring an introduction from Irish President Michael D. Higgins, the anthology is a true testament to the power of expression within the LGBTQ+ community. With over 70 poets contributing their works, including luminaries like Mary Dorcey, Vicky Curtis and Theo Dorgan, the collection promises to captivate readers with its raw authenticity and unapologetic celebration of queer culture.

The cover design, reminiscent of the iconic school book Soundings, adds a nostalgic touch, invoking memories of an era when literature served as a powerful tool for self-discovery. Though replaced after 26 years, Soundings lingered in the collective memory and is now also remembered within the cover of this new gem.

In the spirit of Soundings, the book invites readers to immerse themselves in the transformative power of poetry, embracing the rich tapestry of voices that shape our collective story. Whether as a last-minute gift or a cherished addition to your literary collection, Pride Poets promises an enriching experience for seasoned poetry enthusiasts and newcomers alike. It explores mature themes such as sex, violence, isolation and loss, intertwined with humour, beauty and love.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein von @pridepoetsdublin geteilter Beitrag

The weekly Pride Poets open mic events started in Street 66 almost exactly two years ago, with the aim of giving a platform to queer poets and spoken word artists. Now, in a full circle moment, the Pride Poets anthology will also have its launch in beloved queer bar, with a not-to-be-missed event on February 27 at 7pm. Copies of the book are available for €15 at the Dublin Pride Hub, and it’s a purchase you won’t regret!