Priest who allegedly organised gay orgy faces eight years in prison

A priest who is alleged to have organised a gay orgy faces up to eight years in prison after being arrested and charged by police in Poland.

The gathering reportedly took place in September 2023 at the clergyman’s residence in Dąbrowa Górnicza and is said to have involved a male sex worker. Additionally, one of the guests at the party reportedly collapsed after overdosing on erectile dysfunction pills, and when police and paramedics arrived at the scene to help, they were refused entry. According to Fakt newspaper, leaked telephone recordings also suggest that the man may have been given a drug known as GHB.

When authorities accessed the apartment, the victim was found lying naked and unconscious on the floor. He was then taken to hospital where he recovered and discharged himself.

Following an investigation into the incident, Father Tomasz Zmarzły from the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels was arrested and charged for his involvement.

Prosecutor spokesperson Waldemar Łubniewski confirmed, “Three of the charges are drug-related offences, one of which is for giving another person an illegal substance. Another charge is related to violating another person’s sexual freedom.

“The fourth charge concerns causing serious bodily injury and failing to provide assistance to a person whose health and life was in danger,” he added

Although he did not give specific details about the sex crime, it is known to carry a maximum punishment of up to eight years in prison.

The priest’s alleged gay orgy has sparked anger in the area, with the diocese’s bishop, Grzegorz Kaszak, resigning in the aftermath. Furthermore, one man in the town attempted to burn down the church, and many reportedly stopped bringing their children to services.

The local mayor, Arkadiusz Chęciński also cut off ties with the establishment, saying “As a city, we are famous for tolerance and respect for all faiths and views.

“However, due to recent reports from the diocese negatively influencing opinions about the city, the outrage of the inhabitants and the lack of a clear dissociation from these matters forces me to make the unpleasant decision to suspend the city’s cooperation with the Diocese of Sosnowiec until real corrective actions are taken.”