Project Arts Centre present exciting 'Trans Future' programme

Project Arts Centre is currently hosting an evocative and immersive exhibition by Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley exploring the intersection between Trans identity and community.

I NEED YOUR HELP / TÁ DO CHÚNAMH AG TEASTÁIL UAIM, curated by Tendai Mutambu, presents an interactive full-motion video game which poses the question to the audience: what are you willing to give up?

Additional images and text-based works provide a document of the artist’s journey into finding a community and “learning that living as a Trans person is not done in isolation.”

The show forms part of Danielle’s ongoing archival project aiming to record the present lives of Black Trans people in order to avoid erasing these histories from future narratives.

As part of the Trans Futures programme to accompany the exhibition, Project will host WALK WITH US: a panel discussion on Trans futures in Ireland.

The panel has been curated by Iarlaith Ni Fheorais, a writer and curator based in the UK and Ireland. Iarlaith works mainly from “a queer crip position”. As she describes it, “critically looking at disease and illness and disability in a critical fashion, and how that may intersect with questions around gender and sexuality.”

She explained to GCN, “I was invited by Sarah Greavu [Visual Arts Curator of Project Arts Centre] to respond to the exhibition and kind of unpick or expand upon the themes and ideas… and include the Trans community and the wider community in Dublin in that conversation.”

She says her aim was to bring together “a broad… panel representing the diversity of the community in Ireland.”

Panellists include; Adeline Berry, an intersex and Trans researcher whose work explores the experience of older intersex people; Ollie Bell co-founder of Trans and Intersex Pride; Matt Kennedy, a Trans research scholar looking at Trans people in sport; and Renn Miano co-founder of Origins Eile, a QTPOC organisation that supports, advocates and produces work by queer people of colour and Ireland.

As Iarlaith explains, Origins Eile’s has “revolutionised the way that Black community makes work in Ireland”.

The discussion will explore some of the challenges faced by the Trans community in Ireland such as healthcare, rights and coalition-building, asking what action is needed and what conversations we need to hold as a community.

I NEED YOUR HELP / TÁ DO CHÚNAMH AG TEASTÁIL UAIMruns in Project Arts Centre until August 13, 2022.

WALK WITH US: a panel discussion on Trans futures in Ireland hosted by Project Arts Centre will be an in-person event held in Temple Bar Gallery and Studios on August 11 between 7pm – 8:30pm. Free tickets can be booked here.

GCN will also stream the panel discussion on our Facebook page here.