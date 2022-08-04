7 refreshing LGBTQ+ movies to stream in this hot summer

Not even a month has passed since Ireland recorded its hottest day since 1887, reaching 33°C. This summer is proving to be brutal, so it might not be a bad idea to stay in and have a relaxing and refreshing time watching some nice LGBTQ+ movies perfect for summer days.

As always, we’d like to be of help, so here’s our list of LGBTQ+ summer movies you can pick from.

Fire Island – Disney+

Written by and starring queer comedian Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island is a heartfelt and hilarious modern-day rom-com that explores queerness and romance. Already like it? Well, strap yourself, because there’s more. It’s inspired by Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice AND it’s filled with a group of chaotic millennial queers. What else could you possibly need?

Dating Amber – Prime Video

Dating Amber is a truly lovely coming-of-age story set in ’90s Ireland, so you might see yourself in this one. For once, we get to watch a romantic comedy where the gay best friends are the leads, as closeted teenagers Eddie and Amber pretend to be a couple to avoid people around them questioning their sexualities. It’s an adorable portrayal of friendship between two queer kids and an insight into what social pressure can cause at such a young age.

My Fake Boyfriend – Prime Video

If you think everyone deserves to be represented in cheesy rom-coms, here’s one for you. The two romantic leads in this Canadian gem are gay men of colour, who meet after one of the two creates the perfect fake boyfriend for himself on social media. It’s a mix of fake flings, jealous exes and hilarious comedy, aka the perfect combo for a nice and relaxing night in.

The Half of It – Netflix

A tender and funny coming-of-age drama, The Half of It shows how complicated things can get when a shy teenage girl promises help to the high school jock in winning over the girl that she also has a crush on. With its sweet charm and insightful meditation, this is definitely one of the best LGBTQ+ movies to refresh your summer days.

Pride – Prime Video

Based on a true story, Pride by Matthew Warchus shows a group of lesbian and gay activists who decide to lend their support to families affected by a coal miners’ strike in Wales in 1984. It’s an incredibly engaging movie that manages to be deeply moving while also being a call for resistance and solidarity between marginalised and oppressed groups. The story isn’t afraid to tackle heavy topics such as homophobia, intolerance and AIDS, so here’s your pick if you’d like a more politically engaged type of movie.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Prime Video

Based on the stage musical of the same name, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is based on the true-life story of a teenage schoolboy as he defies all prejudices and bullying to become a proud and fierce drag queen. With their uplifting message and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community are sure to be the perfect company for a cosy summer night.

Being 17 – Prime Video

This French melodrama follows a seventeen-year-old student trying to deal with the fact that his mother has decided to take in his bully, whose mother is sick. The two boys go from their initial animosity to the passion of young love in this truly messy love affair set in the beautiful French Pyrenees. It’s a rollercoaster of adolescent emotions and an exploration of unexpected desire that you cannot miss.

Satisfied with our list of LGBTQ+ movies for this summer? No? Ok, then you should check out more options in this other list of uplifting queer movies we compiled a while ago. Enjoy!